Bolsonaro’s two tactics to stay in power

President Jair Bolsonaro simultaneously operates two tactics to stay in power. Both could go wrong, if it fails to reverse the great advantage of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the elections. The two combine with the increasingly evident possibility that he plans to mess up next October’s elections if the results are unfavorable. The first, operated with extreme competence by Centrão, is the Election PEC, enacted yesterday, with measures to transfer resources to the low-income population, truck drivers and taxi drivers.

The PEC was born in the Senate, where it only failed to reach unanimity because Senator José Serra (PSDB-SP), alone, voted against it. In the Chamber, the president of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), operated a steamroller for the constitutional amendment to be approved in two rounds and enacted this week, after 72 hours of articulation, lightning sessions and votes. Only Novo and some isolated parliamentarians in their parties voted against the PEC.

In essence, the proposal has a coup bias, because the electoral legislation prohibits the adoption of welfare measures within 100 days of the elections. To make this possible, Congress approved a “state of emergency”, which makes it possible to disregard electoral legislation, on the pretext of the war in Ukraine, due to the fuel crisis. With this, the federal government machinery will be used to influence the vote of voters in an unprecedented way.

Electoral legislation establishes a balance between the will of politicians in power (ethics of convictions) and the legitimacy of the means of their action in elections (ethics of responsibility), in charge of the control bodies of the State itself: Comptroller General of the Union ( CGU), Federal Revenue, Federal Police, Federal Audit Court (TCU), Attorney General’s Office (PGR) and Electoral Justice. With the PEC, these bodies will be able to do nothing to avoid the abuse of economic power and other electoral crimes, derived from the execution of the PEC in the middle of the electoral campaign. The only barrier to be overcome is the mute resistance of the bureaucracy itself, responsible for implementing the measures.

The other ongoing tactic, under the responsibility of the Generals of the Planalto Palace, is to sow distrust in relation to the security of electronic voting machines, corroborating the attacks that President Jair Bolsonaro has been making against the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and ministers Edson Fachin. , current president, and Alexandre de Moraes, the next to command the Court. For this, the Ministry of Defense is being called upon, opposing the prestige of the Armed Forces to the legitimacy of the TSE in the electoral process, which is nothing new in republican history.





the blow

Yesterday, during a hearing in the Senate, the scene of attacks on the Electoral Justice, the Minister of Defense, General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, even proposed that the printed vote be used during the vote, to check the electronic voting machines by sampling, a proposal already rejected by the TSE. . At the meeting, Colonel Marcelo Nogueira de Souza, a specialist in cyber warfare, admitted that the ballot boxes are inviolable to external hacker attacks, but he maintained that they are not safe from the point of view of possible internal violations, that is, he put the ballot box itself under suspicion. TSE.

Even if the defense minister’s intention was not to put the security of the elections under suspicion, the practical result of the hearing was to strengthen the perception that President Bolsonaro does not intend to accept an unfavorable result at the polls, and the Armed Forces would be conniving with this. It is impossible not to remember the Cohen Plan, a document released on September 30, 1937, with supposed “instructions of the Communist International (Komintern) for the action of its agents in Brazil”. In fact, it was a simulated plan as a “working hypothesis”, according to its real author, Captain Olímpio Mourão Filho, then head of the secret service of the Brazilian Integralist Action (AIB).

Based on the Cohen Plan, President Getúlio Vargas immediately asked Congress for authorization to declare a state of war for a period of 90 days. The approval of the measure paved the way for the Estado Novo coup, carried out on November 10, 1937, which suspended the elections and institutionalized the dictatorship. The fraud of the Cohen Plan was only revealed after the end of the Estado Novo in 1945.

In March of that year, when the dissolution of the Estado Novo already seemed inevitable, General Góis Monteiro denounced the falsity of the Cohen Plan, exempting himself from any responsibility in the episode. In the book O general Góis deposta, published in 1955, the former head of the EME completed his version, naming then-Colonel Olímpio Mourão Filho as the author of the document. An officer stationed at the EME in 1937, Mourão was reportedly surprised by a colleague in the section, then Major Aguinaldo Caiado de Castro, when he was typing copies of the Cohen Plan at the War Ministry’s premises. Mourão was one of the leaders of the 1964 military coup, which ousted President João Goulart.