Bonner’s wife exposes breakup and declares reason: ‘Every day’

William Bonner becomes subject after comment from wife, Natasha Dantas

William Bonner seems quite discreet when it comes to his personal life. However, his wife Natasha Dantaslikes to be active on the internet and even shares some details about her intimacy.

Therefore, it is possible to notice, from time to time, some clicks of the anchor of Jornal Nacional in the wife’s stories. Recently, for example, the physical therapist stated that she has already ended a relationship for the person walking with the slipper dragging.

When talking about the subject, Natasha Dantas emphasized with a meme about people who are dragging their flip-flops inside the house. She said that such an attitude that her boyfriend made her very angry. “Have I mentioned that I ended a relationship because of this? ff!” she said.

pet noise

At another time, she has already stated that she suffers at home with the barking of her dogs. In one publication, it was late at night when she appeared lying down trying to relax, as the animals would not stay still. “They’re cute in pictures, but live…everyday,” shot William Bonner’s wife.

Although she suffers difficulties, she is very fond of animals and considers them as her children. That’s because she even shared a photo with William Bonner and the pets saying that they are her family “unlike the usual”.