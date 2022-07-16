Botafogo lineup: DG should be the news for the game with Atlético-MG | botafogo

One day after being eliminated from the Copa do Brasil, Botafogo already has to think about the next match ahead, against another team from Minas Gerais. For the duel against Atlético-MG, Luís Castro will have to break his head again to assemble the team.

The main problem is on the left side. With Hugo and Daniel Borges suspended – sent off against Cuiabá -, the trend is for the coach to scale DG in the position. The side who was in team B was called up for the game with América-MG and entered the second half of the elimination in the Copa do Brasil, without compromising.

+ Marçal, Eduardo and Luis Henrique; who arrives and who leaves at the window in Botafogo

1 of 3 DG entered the second half and debuted against América-MG — Photo: Vitor Silva/ge DG entered in the second half and debuted against América-MG — Photo: Vitor Silva/ge

+ Botafogo presents Marçal: “The future is promising”

Another question is whether the scheme with three defenders is maintained. At the press conference after the game, Luís Castro said he had replaced Carli at half-time out of necessity, while the defender, who gave an interview in the mixed zone, said it was no big deal. If he changes his scheme, one possibility is Lucas Piazon to enter, as he was out of the game with América-MG because of the protocol for players who suffer concussions.

There is also the possibility of changes in midfield and attack, with Oyama and Matheus Nascimento fighting for positions. It is worth remembering that Patrick de Paula left the field crying in the game with América-MG with pain in the posterior muscle of the right thigh. With that, the likely lineup of Botafogo has:

kitten; Kanu, Carli (Lucas Piazon) and Philipe Sampaio; Saravia, Del Piage (Sauer), Tchê Tchê (Oyama), Lucas Fernandes and DG; Erison and Vinícius Lopes (Matheus Nascimento).

+ Read more news from Botafogo

Botafogo loses again to América-MG and is out of the Copa do Brasil

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Botafogo faces Atlético-MG next Sunday, at 18h (GMT), at Nilton Santos, for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship. Bota is in 10th place, with 21 points, is three from the relegation zone and six from the G-6. Galo is in fourth place, with 28 and two behind the leader.

Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Botafogo 🎧