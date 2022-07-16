Botafogo x Atltico turns decisive game for Turco Mohamed’s future

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Turkish coach Mohamed during Atltico training in Cidade do Galo A few hours after the traumatic elimination to Flamengo, pressure for the dismissal of coach Antonio “Turco’ Mohamed reached the board of Atlético. Between one phone call and another, president Srgio Coelho, vice president José Murilo Procpio, the 4 R’s and football Rodrigo Caetano discussed the issue. The decision, however, was in the opposite direction: to keep the coach at least until the match against Botafogo, this Sunday, for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship. kills for the Argentine commander. Memes of the elimination of Atltico to Flamengo in the Copa do Brasil

Given the current scenario, it is difficult to imagine the continuity of the work in case of defeat in Rio de Janeiro. External charges gained strength and reached the internal environment in Cidade do Galo. There were disagreements in the alvinegra summit about the permanence of Turco Mohamed, but, in a meeting that Friday, the members of the board aligned the speech and decided to give the technician another chance. “our coach”, repeated, in different words, some sources consulted by the report.

Although the work evaluation meetings are routine in the athletics board, the one this Friday had a more decisive air for the rest of the alvinegra season. The indignation at the poor performance in the 2-0 defeat to Flamengo in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil is shared by everyone – including those who were not at the meeting, such as the squad and the coaching staff. The white-and-white team was dominated at Maracan and failed to land any shots on the goal defended by Santos.

“Our team was very low, it was something that scared us a lot, unfortunately we were very low”, declared goalkeeper Everson, one of the few Atletico players who played well in the elimination. “We had five defeats (in the year) and, unfortunately, a lot comes from outside to inside, a great pressure on the teacher’s work. It’s up to us players to work and take responsibility with him, so that the weight of criticism is a little smaller for the teacher”, he added.

Everson’s speech resembles that of most of the cast. If Turco’s prestige on the board is hanging by a thread, in the squad he’s the much-loved coach. The assessment is that daily life in Cidade do Galo is well managed by the commander. A month ago, this was evident when the athletes dedicated the 2-0 victory over Flamengo, for the Brazilian, to him. The result in Mineiro served to relieve the pressure on the coach, who at that moment was also at risk of being fired.

numbers x performance

Turkish defenders in the Atlantic cite the commander’s latest numbers for the season to justify his stay. In 43 matches, there are 26 victories, 12 draws and five defeats. In the period, the team won the Campeonato Mineiro and the Supercopa do Brasil, reached the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores and occupies the fourth position of the Brazilian, with 28 points – two less than the leader Palmeiras.

The biggest blow of the year was the elimination in the Copa do Brasil to Flamengo. The result raised questions about the team’s performance, not the numbers. Despite the high performance of almost 70%, the team still couldn’t pack.

Defensively, Atltico have suffered more than they used to in 2021, the most successful year in the club’s history. Offensively, the team remains effective, but with different dynamics and movements in the last line. The play overload on athletes like Hulk and Nacho Fernndez has made the team more predictable.

The chance to turnaround this Sunday. The ball rolls at 18:00 for the duel with Botafogo, at Nilton Santos, for the 17th round of Serie A. A victory can renew the spirits and even put Atltico in the lead. A defeat, on the other hand, could mean the end of Turco Mohamed’s line in Galo City.