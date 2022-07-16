Brasília hosts República Blues Festival this weekend

posted on 07/15/2022 06:00



(Credit: Enjoy Cultural/Disclosure)

Brasília is already the rock capital, but periodically it becomes the blues capital as well. The República do Blues Festival reaches its 8th edition in Brasília and brings some of the main names of the genre to the lawn of the Eixo Cultural Ibero-Americano (formerly Funarte) on Saturday and Sunday.

Among the attractions are the singers Tulipa Ruiz and Fernanda Abreu, the Argentine group Escalandrum, the American musician Lil Jimmy Reed, the singer from Brasilia Ellen Oléria, among other names that go from the local scene to the international level.

The event is free, admission is by donating a kilo of non-perishable food. Singer Tulipa Ruiz believes that it is essential to have initiatives such as República do Blues so that art reaches all audiences with strength and for the blues to be promoted to more people. “Democratization of access, audience formation, occupation of the streets with art. It is of the utmost importance for such a nice festival to be held in this way”, says the singer in an interview with Mail.

The singer strongly believes in the proposal of the festival and is very happy to come to town to play Blues. “I was very happy to have been invited to the festival, because the blues in some way, or all, is part of my musical training and my band. Listening to the blues makes me want to play, to improvise. I grew up on improvised wheels. of blues”, he says. “The importance of a festival with this theme is the formation of the audience, the mix of audiences and the meeting between the bands”, completes Tulipa.

To Mail, Tulipa Ruiz commented on the blues, the festival, Brazil, her career and the future. Check out the interview:

His music travels through different places and references. Where does the blues live in your heart?

My father and brother (Luiz Chagas and Gustavo Ruiz) are guitarists, so I learned a lot about blues from them. Buddy Guy, BB King, Jeff Beck, Clapton. My father, in addition to being a guitarist, is a journalist and translator. The first translation of Billie Holiday’s biography, Lady Sings the Blues, is his, so Billie has been on my phonograph and on my bedside table since I was little. I love Ella Fitzgerald and as a teenager I listened to Janis Joplin’s Kozmic Blues until it broke.

How do you believe that the promotion of free culture with great names in Brazilian music can be important for the country in times like the ones we live in?

We are all following the dismantling of culture and education in current times. There is a dismantling project aimed directly at workers in culture and education in our country. We are being erased, hurt, demoralized and silenced. Projects that promote free culture must be celebrated and amplified, as they contribute to the citizenship formation of our society.

What is your relationship with the public in Brasilia? What can we expect from your show?

I love playing in Brasília, I am always received in a very loving way. For this show, we’re going to play the most sung songs from my four albums. It’s a farewell tour of this repertoire, because soon I’m going into the studio to record a new album.

It’s been a while without the release of a longer work. How are you getting through this hiatus? What have you been looking into?

I launched my brand, Brocal, and delved into the world of fashion and creative objects unfolded in my music. I launched a special coffee called Dois Cafés, which is a blend of two beans and also the name of a song of mine and the Fio me and Happened to fit collections for Casa de Criadores, one of the biggest authorial fashion events in Latin America. The isolation of the pandemic, the absence of shows because of that, made me have time and focus for these side projects. But I can’t wait to start recording the new album and this year I will bring news.

Are there any plans for future releases?

In the second semester, I will release the visual album of Efêmera remix, revisited by eleven producers and music producers that I admire, to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the album and soon I will start work on the new album, which may still come out this year. For this year too, I will create a new Brocal collection for Casa de Criadores.

Republic of the Blues

Tomorrow and Sunday, starting at 16:30. On the lawn of the Eixo Cultural Ibero-Americano (formerly Funarte). Entry by donating 1 kg of non-perishable food. Classification

free callsign.

John’s ship in the capital



credit: Gabriela Schmidt

The hottest name in Brazilian music, Jão, presents, today, the show Pirata, at the Ulysses Guimarães Convention Center, starting at 9 pm. With more than 3 million monthly listeners on audio platforms and selling out tour dates in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Curitiba, Uberlândia and now in Brasília, the artist will take to the stage the pop sensation that consecrated him in the albums Lobos, Anti- hero, and the most recent, which bears the same name as the tour.

The singer is the first to sell out four shows at Espaço das Américas, a venue in São Paulo with a capacity for 8,000 people. And, after a season of performances at festivals such as MITA, Turá and Lollapalooza, Jão said, in an interview with Correio, that today’s show marks a new stage of the tour.

“This show is the official return of the tour after a phase of concerts at festivals. So I’m really looking forward to getting back on my boat and presenting this show to Brasília!”, comments the singer, who is still scheduled to go on stage Sunset at Rock in Rio in September.

This is the musician’s sixth visit to the capital and the numbers for the Pirata album indicate that the public is far from tired of Jão: in 24 hours of release, the album reached the mark of 4.9 million reproductions and the three works of his career surpassed 100 million streams.

Service

Piratas, Jão show, today, from 9 pm, at the Ulysses Guimarães Convention Center

*Intern under the supervision of Severino Francisco