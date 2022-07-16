Brazil defeats Serbia and is in the final of the League of Nations | volleyball

“It’s a good thing to root for these young girls from Brazil,” said Fernanda Garay on social media – and volleyball fans across the country. In the midst of a renovation, the young Brazilian team led by coach José Roberto Guimarães beat Serbia by 3 sets to 1, this Saturday morning, and is in the final of the League of Nations held in Ankara, Turkey. The partials were on 14/25, 25/18, 26/24 and 25/19.

The team started insecure, suffered 7 points of blocks in the first partial and left behind in the marker. But, on the wings of Kisy (19 points) and Julia Bergmann (16), and under the leadership of Gabi (15), the team managed to come back in the next three sets. The opponents in the decision come out of the confrontation between Italy and Turkey, which will play this Saturday. The duel for the title takes place this Sunday, at 12:30, with Sportv 2 transmission.

1st set – Serbia 25 to 14

The Serbs started with everything in the blockade and scored 7 points against only one from Brazil. Only Jovana Stevanovic scored 3. Ana Bjelica and Maja Aleksic were the highlights, with 5 points each, in a set in which almost nothing went right for the Brazilians. There were 5 points in errors against 3. Kisy was the highest scorer of the selection, with 5.

attacks: Serbia 11 to 9

withdrawals: Serbia 2 to 1

Blockages: Serbia 7 to 1

Opponents’ mistakes: Serbia 5 to 3

1 of 2 Brazil v Serbia in the Nations League semi-final — Photo: FIVB Brazil v Serbia in the Nations League semi-final – Photo: FIVB

The Brazilians entered the game in the second set. After a 9-7 disadvantage, the team took off with 6 points from Julia Bergmann (5 attacks). Carol and Kisy scored 4 each. Brazil got 7 points from errors from the Serbs and only conceded 3. In the blocks, 3 to 0 for the selection.

attacks: 14 to 14

withdrawals: 1 to 1

Blockages: Brazil 3 to 0

Opponents’ mistakes: Brazil 7 to 3

The set was dominated by the Serbians at the beginning (14 to 8), but the Brazilians ran after and leaned in 14 to 13. From then on, the partial was played ball by ball. In the end, Julia Bergmann’s efficiency prevailed, with 7 points of attack, including the decisive ball for the victory in the set. Carol scored 6. On the other side, Bjelica and Stevanovic scored 5 each.

attacks: Brazil 18 to 14

withdrawals: Serbia 2-0

Blockages: Brazil 3 to 2

Opponents’ mistakes: Serbia 6 to 5

2 of 2 Brazil v Serbia for the Nations League semi-final — Photo: FIVB Brazil vs Serbia in the League of Nations semi-final — Photo: FIVB

Gabi and Kisy were the names of the decisive set. Each placed 7 balls on the ground, all in attacks. Brazil opened an advantage and did not give chances to rivals. Ana Bjelica, with a great game, added 5 more points and ended up with 17 – the highest scorer in Serbia. But it wasn’t enough. Brazil is in the final.

attacks: Brazil 18 to 14

withdrawals: 0 to 0

Blockages: 3 to 3

Opponents’ mistakes: Brazil 4 to 2