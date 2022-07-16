Brazil lost almost 800 public libraries in 5 years

Abhishek Pratap

  • Thais Carrança – @tcarran
  • From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

Bookshelves

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Specialists see neglect with the most vulnerable population, which does not have access to bookstores

Between 2015 and 2020, Brazil lost at least 764 public libraries, according to data from the National System of Public Libraries (SNBP), maintained by the Special Secretariat for Culture of the Ministry of Tourism.

In 2015, the database had 6,057 public libraries in Brazil, a number that dropped to 5,293 in 2020, the most recent data available on the SNBP website.

For specialists in librarianship, the drop in the number of libraries reveals a disregard of the public power with the most vulnerable population, which does not have access to bookstores.

They also warn that the number of closed libraries could be even higher, due to the current fragility of the National System of Public Libraries, after the extinction of the Ministry of Culture, and the lack of effective control by the state systems, whose data feed the national system.

