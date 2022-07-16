Brazil lost almost 800 public libraries in 5 years

Thais Carrança – @tcarran

From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

5 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Specialists see neglect with the most vulnerable population, which does not have access to bookstores

Between 2015 and 2020, Brazil lost at least 764 public libraries, according to data from the National System of Public Libraries (SNBP), maintained by the Special Secretariat for Culture of the Ministry of Tourism.

In 2015, the database had 6,057 public libraries in Brazil, a number that dropped to 5,293 in 2020, the most recent data available on the SNBP website.

For specialists in librarianship, the drop in the number of libraries reveals a disregard of the public power with the most vulnerable population, which does not have access to bookstores.

They also warn that the number of closed libraries could be even higher, due to the current fragility of the National System of Public Libraries, after the extinction of the Ministry of Culture, and the lack of effective control by the state systems, whose data feed the national system.

Public libraries are those maintained by municipalities, states, the Federal District or the federal government, which serve all audiences. They are considered cultural facilities and, therefore, are within the scope of public policies of the federal government — before, under the Ministry of Culture and currently, with the extinction of the portfolio, under the Special Secretariat for Culture.

This account does not include school and university libraries, whose target audience is students, teachers and employees of educational institutions.

Sought by BBC News Brasil, the Special Secretariat for Culture of the Ministry of Tourism did not respond to a question about what explains the closing of hundreds of public libraries in recent years, nor what is the Jair Bolsonaro government’s (PL) policy for libraries.

The loss of more than 700 libraries in recent years leaves the country increasingly distant from this goal.

SP and MG were the ones that most closed libraries

Of the 764 public libraries closed in five years, 698 (or 91% of the total) were located in the states of São Paulo and Minas Gerais, most of them municipal libraries.

São Paulo had 842 public libraries in 2015, according to the SNBP, a number that dropped to 304 in 2020, with the loss of 538 units in five years. The amount represents 70% of all closed libraries in the country in the period.

SP Leituras, the social organization currently responsible for the management of the State System of Public Libraries of São Paulo (SisEB), confirmed that the numbers registered in the national system are correct and were provided by SisEB, considering, however, that they may be data intermediaries and not the official re-registration made at the end of each year.

According to the organization, part of the drop in the number of libraries is explained by the pandemic, which led to the temporary or permanent closure of several units.

Asked about the reasons for the closures since 2015, before the pandemic, SP Readings sent the question to the Secretary of Culture and Creative Economy of the State of São Paulo.

“It is difficult to conclude the reason for the variation (or decrease) in the number of institutions. We know that, unfortunately, many libraries were closed year after year, but we cannot say with absolute certainty that these are the final numbers”, replied the folder. , by email.

Credit, Disclosure / City Hall of Marília photo caption, São Paulo had 842 public libraries in 2015, a number that dropped to 304 in 2020, according to SNBP

Minas Gerais, in turn, had 888 public libraries in 2015, a number that dropped to 728 in 2020, a loss of 160 libraries in five years, according to SNBP data.

Sought to comment on the drop in the number of libraries, the Minas Gerais State Department of Culture and Tourism replied that “the Government of Minas is responsible for the data of the state registry, and in Minas Gerais, the number of public libraries registered in the State Public Libraries, today [12/7] is 752 pieces of equipment”.

Also according to the folder, the update is carried out every four years and the new registration will be made in December 2022. “Other registrations are the responsibility of the entities by which they are generated and it is up to the municipalities to participate or not in them”, completed the Secretary.

The closing of libraries between 2015 and 2020 in the country reverses the trend of previous years.

From 2004 to 2011, during which the Federal Government’s Open Book Program lasted in partnership with municipalities, 1,705 new libraries were created in Brazil and 682 were modernized, according to information on the SNBP website.

BBC News Brasil asked the SNBP for the historical series of the register of public libraries in operation in Brazil year by year, but received no response.

Fábio Cordeiro, president of the Federal Council of Librarianship (CFB), believes that the closing of libraries in Brazil in recent years is explained by a series of factors.

“Libraries are cultural facilities and, during this last period, we had the elimination of the Ministry of Culture and a lack of appreciation of these facilities”, says Cordeiro. “The closing of public libraries reveals a lack of investment and government interest.”

He also cites a disregard for the low-income population, which depends more on libraries.

“There is a lack of policies aimed at the most vulnerable part of the population, who do not have access to bookstores, who do not have the income to buy books. Precisely those who most need libraries are the most vulnerable people, who do not have such easy access to book.”

Book sales in Brazil fall year after year. In 2013, the year with the best performance in the national book market in the last decade, sales from publishers to bookstores totaled 279.7 million copies, according to a survey carried out by Nielsen BookData for the Brazilian Book Chamber (CBL) and the National Editors Union. of Books (Snel).

Last year, there were 191 million books sold, down 1% from the 193 million books sold in 2020 and down 32% from the 2013 peak.

Also in 2021, the average monthly income of Brazilians fell to the lowest level since 2012, according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), to R$1,353.

Also according to the IBGE, the percentage of Brazilian municipalities with public libraries dropped from 97.7% in 2014 to 87.7% in 2018, according to the most recent edition of the Municipal Basic Information Survey (Munic) that included this topic. The percentage rose year after year until 2014, when it started to fall.

Cordeiro also cites the advancement of new technologies as a factor that has reduced the public of libraries.

According to the Reading Portraits survey by Instituto Pró-Livro, in 2019, 68% of Brazilians said they never went to libraries.

But the closing of units also seems to influence this, as, that year, 45% of respondents said there was no public library in their city or neighborhood, above the 20% who gave the same answer in 2007.

Adriana Ferrari, technical director of the Florestan Fernandes Library of the Faculty of Philosophy, Letters and Human Sciences at the University of São Paulo (FFLCH-USP) and vice president of the Brazilian Federation of Librarians’ Associations (Febab), assesses that there is a weakness in the data made available by the SNBP, because there is no effective collection of information.

Currently, according to the SNBP, the collection is carried out in partnership with the State and District Public Library Systems.

“Some states have more effective control over their state systems, others have a more fragile control. So this greater drop in the Southeast region may be a result of the quality of data collection”, he says.

“I don’t feel safe in assuming that it was just these [764] libraries that closed. I believe this number could be even higher, because for years we have seen a scrapping of the entire system of access to information, reading, culture and libraries themselves”, says Ferrari.

Credit, Publicity/Bauru City Hall photo caption, ‘I don’t feel safe in assuming that it was just these libraries that closed. I believe this number could be even higher’, says Adriana Ferrari, vice president of Febab

The librarian notes that the National Culture Plan was never fulfilled. And, even after the approval of the National Policy on Reading and Writing (PNLE), known as the Castilho Law (Law 13,696/18), sanctioned by Michel Temer (MDB), the objective of “universalizing the right to access books, to read , writing, literature and libraries” made no progress.

“We don’t have any public policy in place, we don’t have the Ministry of Culture, which is the department that manages the National System of Public Libraries. So, the system exists, but with an extremely fragile structure. That’s why we haven’t advanced. , we are going backwards”, he says.

“The library is not just a space for books and reading, it is a door for infinite possibilities, for opening cultural repertoires. They are spaces for meetings, for belonging, so they go beyond collections”, says Ferrari, who defends the strengthening of public policies to reverse this scenario of setbacks.

During the Book Biennial, held this July in São Paulo, CFB launched the #SouBibliotecaEscolar campaign, which seeks to comply with Law No. private schools in the country will have libraries, with a minimum collection of one title per enrolled student.

The deadline for complying with the law expired in 2020, without the goal being reached.

Febab will soon launch a platform with the objective of mapping all libraries of all types (public, school, university and community) in the country. The idea is to be able to monitor and help state systems to have more consistent data on these public facilities.