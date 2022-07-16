Brazilian prince Dom Luiz de Orleans and Bragança dies at 84

Heir to the Portuguese royal family in Brazil, Dom Luiz de Orleans e Bragança died today at the age of 84. The head of the Imperial Household since 1981 had been hospitalized at Hospital Santa Catarina, in São Paulo, since June 9. The health condition was considered irreversible. He will be succeeded by Dom Bertrand de Orléans e Bragança, 81 years old.

Great-grandson of Princess Isabel and head of the Imperial House of Brazil, Dom Luiz was born in Mandelieu-la-Napoule, in the south of France, on June 6, 1938 — the eldest of the 12 children of Dom Pedro Henrique de Orleans e Bragança and Dona Maria. of the Bavaria of Orleans and Bragança.

He studied in traditional schools – such as the Jesuits’ Colégio Santo Inácio from Rio de Janeiro – and later left for Paris, where he perfected his language learning. She was fluent in Portuguese, French and German. She graduated in chemistry from the University of Munich (Germany) and in political science from the University of Paris (France).

At the end of World War II, in 1945, the descendants of the Brazilian imperial family returned to Brazil, from where they had been away since the proclamation of the Republic, in November 1889. They lived in Rio de Janeiro and Petrópolis until, in 1951, they moved to Paraná and, finally, to São Paulo.

Anti-communist leader at USP, successor is 81 years old

Born in France, on February 2, 1941, Dom Bertrand de orléans and Bragança holds a law degree from USP (University of São Paulo). During college, he stood out as an “anti-communist student leader” and helped to found the Plinio Corrêa de Oliveira Institute, named after the doctor responsible for creating the Brazilian Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property.

According to the Imperial Household portal, Bertrand’s political side is based on the formation Catholic. The main agendas of the ‘prince’ are the defense of the right to private property, opposing land invasion and agrarian reform, in addition to considering global warming a myth, a subject discussed in the work “Environmental Psychosis: the backstage of ecoterrorism for implant an ecological, egalitarian and anti-Christian ‘religion'”.

In his agenda, he claims to cherish the restoration of the monarchy in the country, welcomes supporters and descendants of the monarchy, participates in events with symbolic titles, even if recognized as official by the Imperial House.

Title does not confer privileges

Despite being heir to the royal family, the title does not confer any privileges. A decree of 1890, the year after the proclamation of the Republic, abolished all titles of nobility in Brazil. In 1991, however, then-President Fernando Collor (Pros-AL) revoked the regulation.

In the opinion of historian Marcus Dezemone, a professor at UFF (Universidade Federal Fluminense) and Uerj (University of the State of Rio de Janeiro), titles in imperial Brazil — such as baron, viscount and duke — were not hereditary. The Federal Constitution of 1824 had this rule, and it has not been valid since the Republic. “There is no norm that defines even the maintenance of titles of the imperial family”, he says.

Family controversies: ‘prince tax’

In February this year, the Orleans and Bragança family got involved in a controversy after issuing a statement about the rains that hit the city of Petrópolis (RJ). In the text released by the Imperial House, the heirs said that the family was “always willing to serve its people”, offering “prayers and solidarity” to all who had been affected by the floods and landslides in the region.

However, when they learned about the laudêmio, a tax that is paid by residents of Petrópolis to the Orleans and Bragança family, many criticized the offer on social media. According to the legislation in force, for each property transaction carried out in the region of Fazenda Córrego Seco – which currently encompasses the center and the most valued neighborhoods of the city – the percentage of 2.5% is applied, which is passed on to the heirs of D. Peter II.

A member of the family, federal deputy Luiz Philippe de Orleans e Bragança (PSL-SP) explains on his official website that “a good part” of the laudêmio paid to the Petrópolis branch of the imperial family is used for the conservation of historic and public buildings in the city, like the Imperial Palace. He denies that it is a “tax”, arguing that the land was never, in fact, purchased from the original owner: great-great-grandfather. “His lands were occupied and he [D. Pedro II] did not expropriate whoever occupied them.

On the contrary, it gave ownership and opted for the laudêmio system. In this system, the owner receives the title, benefits the land and, in case of sale of the property, transfers a percentage to the family of Petrópolis, heir to the original land. Laudêmio is not a tax, but a kind of rent, paid only in case of a transaction”, he defends.

The congressman also reinforces that he belongs to the Vassouras branch (RJ) and, therefore, does not receive the “prince tax”. But this is relatively recent: laudêmio became exclusive to the Petrópolis branch only in the 1940s, when Pedro Henrique de Orleans e Bragança, great-grandson of D. Pedro II and paternal grandfather of Luiz Philippe, sold his stake in Companhia Imobiliária de Petropolis.

Read official note on Dom Luiz’s death

“We fulfill the painful duty of communicating the death of His Imperial and Royal Highness Prince Dom Luiz de Orleans e Bragança, Head of the Imperial House of Brazil, who, today, July 15, 2022, in the city of São Paulo, at 84 years of age, comforted by the Sacraments of the Holy Church and the Apostolic Blessing, God Our Lord saw fit to call to Himself.

The deceased was the eldest son of Prince Dom Pedro Henrique de Orleans e Bragança, Head of the Imperial House of Brazil from 1921, and Princess Maria of Baviera, having been born in Exile, on June 6, 1938, in Mandelieu-la. -Napoule (France). On the death of his father, on July 5, 1981, he succeeded him in the Headship of the Imperial House, as the legitimate dynastic successor of his greatest, Emperors Dom Pedro I and Dom Pedro II and Princess Dona Isabel.

Information about the funeral will be made available in due course.

With the death of Dom Luiz, his brother, Prince Dom Bertrand of Orleans and Bragança, succeeds him as Head of the Imperial House of Brazil.“