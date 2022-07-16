Brazilians’ spending on food represents 64% of the minimum wage

With the purchasing power of Brazilians getting smaller and smaller, basic expenses are compromising the entire minimum wage of workers. The +Valor survey by the company Ticket showed that the monthly cost of food is around R$ 618. This number is equivalent to almost 50.9% of the salary and is all at the supermarket.

The bill is even higher for those who eat outside the house. If the professional decides to eat outside, the research showed that the average expenditure on meals is R$ 39.47. Thus, those who have this expense once a week will have a total expense of R$ 775.88 per month.

Cost of food in Brazil

Also according to the research, the cost of food is higher in São Paulo, as it is around R$ 777. The lowest value was found in Maranhão, since it reached an average of R$ 423.

On the other hand, when the verification takes into account the average cost of the meal, Maranhão registers the highest price in the country: R$ 51.91. Goiás was the one with the lowest value. It was R$ 27.94, according to the investigation.

Brazilians with the lowest income are the most affected due to the high cost of food in the country. The salary readjustment followed inflation, but the price of food surpassed the index.

That’s why the account doesn’t close and it’s increasingly difficult to keep food expenses within the budget. A survey by Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV) shows that, in order to pay the high cost, Brazilians have transferred the money they would have spent on other segments to complete what needs to be spent on food.

To save, economists’ guidance is for families to prioritize weekly purchases. In addition to reducing waste, this is also a way to monitor promotions that offer the best prices.