Brenda and Matheus win the 6th season of Power Couple Brasil and pocket R$ 330 thousand

The couples reality show ‘Power Couple Brasil’ reached the end of the 6th season this Thursday (14), and the public consecrated the couple Brenda and Matheus, as champions with 53.88% of the votes. They pocketed BRL 330,000. With them were the couples Albert and Adryana Bressan and Mussunzinho and Karol Menezes. Voting to define the winning couple began last Tuesday.

The final was formed from the victory of Albert and Adryana in the special test held on Monday (11) when the couple took first place in three of the four stages of the race and won the prize draw, getting a spot. The other couples went straight to the DR, which was between Luana and João Hadad, Brenda and Matheus and Mussunzinho and Karol. Luana and João ended up being eliminated with 11.89% of the votes.

Karol and Mussunzinho won a 0 km car for being in second place, instead of the R$ 539 thousand they had accumulated during the competition. In turn, Albert and Adriana had to settle for R$50,000 for third place. They lost the R$462,000 they had in the joint account.

The season was marked by a lot of controversy and fights and the final ended up putting the great rivalry of season 6 in contention for victory. During the program, the champion couple had a series of disagreements with Karol and Mussunzinho, who came in second, with 26.89% of the votes. Albert and Adriana received 19.23% of the votes and took third place. When announcing the results, presenter Adryane Galisteu made an emotional speech, addressed to each of the finalists.