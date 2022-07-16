Brit captured in eastern Ukraine by separatists dies in prison

According to a British NGO, Paul Urey was captured on April 10 during a humanitarian mission; Victim’s mother says son had diabetes and needed insulin

Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP

Paul Urey was being held in prison in Donetsk controlled by pro-Russian separatists.



A Brit captured by pro-Russia in the east of Ukraine during a humanitarian mission died in prison. The death took place on July 10, but was only released by local authorities on Friday, 15. Paul Urey was captured on April 10 and, according to his mother, suffered from diabetes and needed insulin. The separatist rights authority donetsk, Daria Morozova, assured that Paul was a mercenary and not a worker, but assured that he received treatment. “Despite the seriousness of his crimes, Paul Urey received adequate medical care. Despite this, and as a result of his diagnosis and stress, he died on July 10,” Morozova said. According to a non-profit organization, the Presidium Network, two workers, including Urey, were captured while trying to rescue a woman and two children. Morozova claimed on Telegram that British authorities knew Urey was being held but did nothing for him, and accused the British of conducting “military operations and working on recruiting and training mercenaries for Ukrainian armed gangs”.

*With information from AFP