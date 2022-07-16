Brittany suffers pole vaulting accident and retires from Mundial; video | athletics

The participation of the British Holly Bradshaw in the pole vault at the World Championships in Athletics, which is being held in Eugene (Oregon), in the United States, was very short. Still in the warm-up, the bronze medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, saw the pole break and ended up falling on her back on the ground. She walked away, supported by the doctors, but ended up not even competing in the tournament, in which she was one of the favorites.
+ Darlan Romani is in the World Cup final
+ Rafael Pereira could be a surprise at the Worlds
British falls in the World Cup – Photo: Reproduction
– It’s a little confusing for me, but I was spinning and I landed on the back of my neck, and then I slid down. It’s the first time this has happened in my career, so it’s a great time for it to happen! I hope it never happens again. It’s just a very, very, very unhappy moment,” she said.
Despite the scare, the athlete said she was already thinking about her next commitment, which is the British Commonwealth Games, next month.
The World Championship started on Friday and runs until next Sunday, the 24th, with the dispute of 49 events, between runs, jumps, pitches and launches. Brazil traveled with 57 athletes, with three great podium chances.