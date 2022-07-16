C6 Bank releases new loan with very low interest rates

C6 Bank customers now have access to a new type of loan, which is vehicle-guaranteed credit. Know more!

C6 Bank customers now have access to a new type of loan. This is a loan with a vehicle guarantee. Known as car equity, the new line of credit offers lower rates and better financing terms. In this way, the vehicle enters as collateral for payment of the loan. Thus, with the guarantee, it is possible to obtain lower interest rates than in other types of personal credit.

Through the C6 Bank application, the user can contract a credit of up to 70% of the vehicle’s appraisal value with a minimum value of R$ 5 thousand and a maximum of R$ 70 thousand. Thus, the payment term is up to 48 times with rates starting at 1.44% per month.

To take out the loan, the vehicle must be paid off and in the customer’s name, and there can be no financial pending issues. In addition, it must have been manufactured for up to ten years and belong to the light category – gross weight of up to 3.5 tons.

At first, the new line of credit is available on the digital banking app only for some customers. However, in the coming months it should reach all C6 customers. The credit contract is carried out through the C6 Bank application, the amount is available in the account within one business day.

Other benefits

C6 Bank customers who own a vehicle also have the C6 Tag, which is a sticker for the car to automatically pay tolls and parking. There are no shipping or joining fees.

In addition, with R$ 5.00 per month, C6 Tag users can hire Insurance C6 Tag Rodovia, which provides assistance on all toll roads in the country.

In this way, C6 Tag Highway Insurance includes a tow truck available 24 hours a day, a free taxi to finish the trip within a perimeter of up to 400 km from the accident site and accommodation, according to the situation of the incident. Coverage of up to R$5,000 is also offered for damage to own and third-party vehicles.

C6 also makes available to its customers the use of the Shell Box, where it is possible to fill up the vehicle at stations in the Shell network by paying through the bank’s application and having the amount debited directly from the account through the ‘Pay Fuel’ option.

