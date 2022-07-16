Caixa authorizes withdrawal of forgotten values; find out if you are entitled

Caixa Econômica Federal reported that millions of Brazilians they can withdraw resources intended for workers. The amounts refer to previous releases of PIS/PASEP and FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço).

Read more: Aid of R$ 1,200 is released to young people across the country; know the rules

All calendars have been finalized, but resources are still available for withdrawal. Each of them has specific rules and requirements, and you’ll learn about them below.

extraordinary FGTS

The extraordinary loot round started in April this year is available to around 42 million workers. To participate, just have a balance in the active (current job) or inactive (old jobs) FGTS accounts.

Caixa has already deposited all amounts in a digital savings account created automatically in the Caixa Tem app. No prior request is required, just access the tool to move the money.

Each Brazilian with a balance in linked accounts has the opportunity to withdraw up to R$ 1 thousand, but this option is optional, that is, no one is obliged to participate. The deadline for redemption is December 29th.

PIS/Pasep allowance

More than 480,000 workers have not yet withdrawn the PIS/Pasep salary bonus with base year 2020, according to data from the Ministry of Labor and Social Security. Thousands of other people also failed to redeem the benefit with base year 2019.

To access the resources for 2020, whose payment ended in March, the interested party only needs to contact the paying bank. Public servants are paid by Banco do Brasil, while private sector employees are paid by Caixa.

The allowance with base year 2019 depends on a credit reissue request. The request can be made at a regional unit of the Superintendence of the Ministry of Labor, or by e-mail to [email protected] (replaced the letters “uf” by the acronym of the state where you live).

The new chance to withdraw runs until December 29. The consultation is carried out through the Digital Work Card application and also by calling the Central Alô Trabalho, at number 158.

PIS/PASEP Quotas

The PIS/Pasep Fund was extinguished in 1988, when it stopped receiving individual contributions. At that time, workers who worked between 1971 and October 4, 1988 had the chance to withdraw the available quotas on their behalf.

More than 10 million Brazilians have not yet redeemed BRL 23 billion in funds and can do so until June 1, 2025. If the shareholder has already died, his dependents and heirs are authorized to withdraw.

Withdrawal of PIS/Pasep quotas is available at Caixa branches, upon presentation of a photo identification document, and also through the FGTS website or application.