Caixa holds auction with up to 80% discount on 240 properties

THE Federal Savings Bank next week will hold an auction with 240 properties. Discounts reach 80% of the appraisal value. There are houses, apartments, land and many other properties available in several states of Brazil. The auction will be online on July 19th. See the rules to participate.

It will be through the Fidalgo Leilões platform. When searching for the property, interested parties check the specific negotiation conditions of each one of them. For example, the form of payment, whether or not to accept financing, use of FGTS and other details.

Caixa real estate auction

On the Fidalgo Auctions page are all the rules to participate. You must be over 18 years of age and present personal documents, such as identity, CPF and proof of address.

Bids are open. In the description of the properties, you can see the address of the property, as well as the size, the initial bid and the discounts applied during the Caixa real estate auction.

In Maceió, for example, a 42-square-meter apartment valued at R$95,000 has a 20% discount. Thus, the initial bid is R$ 75,800.

Searching for available properties can be done in different ways. It could be by category, location, or even starting bid. The auction will take place on July 19, at 1 pm Brasília time, on the Fidalgo Leilões website.

See the states and the amount of properties available in each of them: