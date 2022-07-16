Camil (CAML3) has been considered positive by analysts, but why did stocks close down 12.88%?

Camil Alimentos (CAML3) reported last Thursday net income of BRL 96.8 million for the first quarter of 2022 of the fiscal year (March-May 2022), down 10.5% year-on-year, pressured by the increase in interest rates that affected the company’s indebtedness after acquisitions.

Even with the fall in profit, the results were seen as positive by analysts, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaling R$ 244.6 million in the quarter, up 33% compared to the first three months of 2021, exceeding projections.

However, the session saw a sharp drop for assets, with CAML3 stock closing down 12.88%, at R$9.67. Leonardo Alencar, an analyst at XP, highlights that the downward movement was more influenced by the flow, with investors taking advantage of the results to pocket gains, than a negative assessment of the balance sheet, which was solid. According to him, the fall in assets was exaggerated.

For the analyst, the pressure on indebtedness amid rising interest rates should not be a cause for concern. “The M&As [fusões e aquisições] are positive, even leveraging the company a little. In the medium/long term this will be important to sustain growth and improve margins, only in the short term that affects the prospects for net income and, therefore, dividends”, he evaluates.

The net financial result brought expenses of R$ 84.9 million, 239.4% higher than in March and May of last year. According to Camil, this increase was mainly due to the “effects arising from the growth in expenses with interest on loans, due to the increase in the interest rate, and the exchange and monetary variation in the period”.

Net revenue was R$ 2.397 billion, 6.2% more than in the first quarter of last year. The increase in revenue was driven by the Alimentício Brasil division (R$ 1.867 billion, up 6.4%), with a positive influence from the increase in sales of grains and sugar and the inclusion of pasta and coffee in the portfolio.

The Ebitda margin (Ebitda over net revenue) was 10.2%, which represents an increase of 2.1 percentage points compared to the first quarter of 2021.

When compared to the immediately preceding quarter, the last quarter of 2021, volumes registered by Camil were up 7.8%, according to the data.

Abroad, Camil operates in Uruguay, Peru, Chile and Ecuador, and had an increase in its international division, with a 43.7% increase in volume in the first quarter compared to the same period in 2021, driven by Uruguay.

The company’s Capex was R$ 28.6 million between March and May, 37% less than a year earlier, “mainly due to investments in maintenance and postponement of expansion projects scheduled in the period, due to the scenario of high levels of the of interest”.

For XP, Camil had a solid first quarter, with record net revenue and 2.4% above XP’s forecast due to higher prices for beans, sugar and fish, as well as new sources of revenue such as pasta and coffee, and a surprising performance in Uruguay.

Ebitda was also a record and 6.8% above XP’s estimate, with margins in the Brazilian operation above analysts’ projection, but below in Internacional.

“In addition to an expected ramp up (strong initial growth) in the two new categories (pasta and coffee), and despite the persistent shortage of fish (sardines), we see it as highly positive to maintain a portfolio of defensive products in an inflationary environment, especially with strong brands to defend higher prices and sustain healthier margins”, evaluated the house’s analysts.

They consider that the company’s leverage, combined with higher interest rates, can decrease its M&A opportunities. [fusões e aquisições]already affecting the last line [lucro].

XP reiterates its buy recommendation in CAML3 with a target price of BRL 14 per share, or a 26% upside potential compared to the previous day’s close.

Itaú BBA also highlights the results as positive, with adjusted Ebitda 10% above its estimate. “The positive year-over-quarter and quarterly margin performance can be attributed primarily to improved grain profitability dynamics as well as early results from the new businesses. We reiterate our constructive view on the name”, point out the bank’s analysts.

BBA’s recommendation for the share is outperform (a performance above the market average, equivalent to buying), with a target price of R$13 (upside of 17%).

On the other hand, Levante Ideias de Investimentos highlights that Camil presented mixed numbers. On the one hand, it had a timid annual revenue growth, below inflation. When taking into account the entry of the coffee and pasta segments together

with the international acquisitions – which do not exist on the comparative basis –, it can be seen that this increase in revenue was in fact not very expressive, in the analysts’ assessment.

However, the expansion in gross margin, partly attributable to new segments, especially dry pasta, and due to good cost management, was good news for investors, who could see considerable growth in the company’s operating profit.

“By taking into account the challenging scenario of high inflation, we expect that part of the consumers of premium brands, in the case of several Camil sub-brands, will end up migrating to alternative brands looking for lower prices. This was one of the main challenges for Camil after the IPO, something that led the company to lose a lot in volume between 2018-2019, resulting in lower margins at the time due to high levels of fixed costs”, they point out.

Thus, the result presented by the company brings some comfort to the house’s analysts, since it chose to sacrifice part of its volume sold, but managed to present an expansion of its operating margins at the same time, returning to Ebitda margin levels around 10 %.

But he pointed out that the worsening of the financial result was a point to be monitored. “As points of attention for the company, we highlight the worsening of the financial result due to the increase in the interest rate. As it recently needed to finance itself to carry out the acquisitions that were consolidated in its portfolio, it was already expected that we would see a worsening of the financial result in this scenario. However, we still see the Net Debt/Ebitda ratio at 2.4 times as a healthy level for the company at this post-acquisition moment”, they conclude.

