Campinas confirms 1st case of monkeypox; record is also the 1st in the local broadcast region | Campinas and Region

The Health Department of Campinas (SP) confirmed, at the end of the morning of this Friday (15), the first confirmed case of monkeypox in the city. According to the folder, the patient is a 31-year-old resident of the North region and who recently traveled to the capital of São Paulo, where he participated in events. He is doing well, he said.

This is also the first autochthonous record (of local transmission, with no history of travel abroad) in the regionwhich now adds up to four cases of the disease in all (see below).

The man began to feel the first symptoms on June 21, but sought medical attention only on July 8, when the case began to be investigated.

Since then, he has been in isolation at home and is monitored by health authorities. According to the secretariat, his contacts are also being monitored, but none of them have shown symptoms so far.

1st local broadcast in the region

With the case of Campinas, the region now has four confirmations of the disease, with one case in Vinhedo (SP) and two in Indaiatuba (SP).

The difference is that these three previous patients reported recent travel to Europe or contact with those who had traveled. Therefore, confirmation in the metropolis is considered the first autochthonous in the region.

THE EPTVan affiliate of TV Globo, nurse Christiane Ambrósio, from the Department of Health Surveillance (Devisa) of Campinas, highlighted the importance of patients with symptoms characteristic of monkeypox to seek a health unit quickly and isolate themselves.

“It is very important to seek the health service and also be isolated at home. The cases investigated are mild so far, but it is important to seek a service to make the laboratory diagnosis and maintain home isolation”, he explains.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease transmitted by close contact with an infected person.

Transmission can occur in the following ways:

By contact with the virus – with an infected animal, person or materials, including through animal bites and scratches, handling of wild game, or through the use of products made from infected animals. It is not yet known which animal carries the virus in the wild, although African rodents are suspected to play a role in transmitting smallpox to people;

– with an infected animal, person or materials, including through animal bites and scratches, handling of wild game, or through the use of products made from infected animals. It is not yet known which animal carries the virus in the wild, although African rodents are suspected to play a role in transmitting smallpox to people; from person to person : by direct contact with bodily fluids such as blood and pus, respiratory secretions or wounds from an infected person, during intimate contact – including during sex – and when kissing, hugging or touching parts of the body with wounds caused by the disease. It is not yet known whether monkeypox can be spread through semen or vaginal fluids;

: by direct contact with bodily fluids such as blood and pus, respiratory secretions or wounds from an infected person, during intimate contact – including during sex – and when kissing, hugging or touching parts of the body with wounds caused by the disease. It is not yet known whether monkeypox can be spread through semen or vaginal fluids; by contaminated materials who have touched bodily fluids or wounds, such as clothing or sheets;

who have touched bodily fluids or wounds, such as clothing or sheets; From mother to fetus through the placenta;

through the placenta; From mother to baby during or after childbirth, by skin-to-skin contact;

during or after childbirth, by skin-to-skin contact; Ulcers, lesions or sores in the mouth they can also be infectious, which means the virus can spread through saliva.