Campo-grandense is the 1st case of monkeypox in MS; man was in São Paulo

A 41-year-old man, resident of Campo Grande, is the first case of monkeypox (Monkeypox), according to confirmation from the SES (State Department of Health).

According to the folder, the patient has a travel history to São Paulo – state highest number of confirmed cases – and had symptoms such as fever, swelling (adenomegaly), sores on the skin and genitals (rash on the back). The trip to the neighboring state took place between the 16th and 19th of June.

He began to experience symptoms on June 29, but did not require hospitalization and was in isolation at home. The patient has healed lesions and is no longer at risk of transmission.

The examination was performed and confirmed by the reference laboratory located in the state of Rio de Janeiro. The Health Surveillance of the municipality and the State are following the case. Other suspicions arose in the state, but were discarded..

Monkeypox symptoms and prevention

According to authorities, the incubation period for the virus that causes monkeypox varies from seven to 21 days, and symptoms usually appear after 10 or 14 days. In addition to skin rashes, monkeypox causes muscle, head and back pain, fever, chills, tiredness and swollen lymph nodes.

In a note, the Ministry of Health states that the best method of preventing contagion is to strengthen hand hygiene and be careful in handling bedding, towels and sheets used by infected people.

It is worth noting that there is no specific treatment for the disease or vaccine against the virus, however, the standard smallpox vaccine also protects against this virus. Smallpox was eradicated from the world in 1980.

But how does the contagion by this disease happen?

Infection with the virus occurs in three ways: in contact with a monkey infected with the virus, with another sick person and also with contaminated materials. From person to person, the virus is transmitted through contact with injuries, body fluids, respiratory droplets, and contaminated materials such as bedding.

Therefore, the most common forms of contagion are as follows: