Can Brazil have deflation in August? Gasoline and energy are on the scene

After the reduction of taxation on fuels and electricity, inflation should decline in the next month.

With changes in taxes on certain products and services, such as fuel and electricity, economists point out that the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), one of the inflation indices, should register deflation in the coming months.

The discounts on the energy bill granted by Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) to comply with the law that determines the PIS/Confins charged from consumers and the reduction of ICMS on fuel, energy, telecommunications and transport, proposed by the Federal Government, are factors that will contribute to deflation.

With these measures, the IPCA should present a decrease of 0.58% in July and 0.04% in August. The last time this happened was in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deflation must be short term

For experts, the relief should be short-term and directly linked to the electoral agenda, in an attempt by the government to mitigate the impacts caused by the rising inflation, which affects the voting intentions of Brazilians.

It is important to note that these reductions and changes in taxation have a deadline to end. Starting next year, prices will rise again. This is because the Federal Government anticipated these reductions, which were already foreseen only for the next year.

Even in the face of a decrease in fuel and electricity prices, Brazilians will continue to suffer from high prices as inflation this year has already reached high levels in relation to general products and services.

Can deflation be harmful?

Deflation is the opposite phenomenon to inflation, that is, it occurs when the prices of goods and services begin to fall. In this sense, it seems like something very positive for the economic scenario of a country, however, there are some worrying aspects.

With the decrease in prices, companies start to have a lower income than expected, which can cause an increase in values ​​to cover production costs, generating unemployment.

In the financial market, investments that are linked to the IPCA start to present lower yields and often can generate no return to the investor. The money, therefore, is worth less than when it was invested.

This should not be the scenario in Brazil as deflation is not expected to last for long.

Inflation in Brazil among the highest in the world

Recently, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) released a report that shows that Brazilian inflation is among the highest in the world and above average when considering developed countries.

The member countries of the G20, the bloc with the world’s largest economies, had an average inflation rate of 8.8% in May this year, considering the last 12 months. In the G7, the average inflation was 7.5% in the same period.

Brazil, in the 12-month period, despite having presented a reduction, reached 11.7%.

Image: kckate16 / Shutterstock.com