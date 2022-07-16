Capitol: US Secret Service Deleted Invasion Messages | World

reproduction US Secret Service Accused of Deleting Messages Related to Capitol Invasion

Members of the US Secret Service deleted text messages sent on January 5 and 6, 2021, which may be related to the Capitol invasion, revealed officials investigating the agency’s role in the attack.

In a letter to Homeland Security committees in the House and Senate, Department of Homeland Security Inspector General Joseph Cuffari said the messages were deleted following a request that they be turned over to investigators.

According to Cuffari, the Secret Service — responsible, among other things, for protecting the president and vice president — alleged that the messages were lost during a process of moving equipment, raising even more doubts about the agency’s role in the day. of the invasion.

In testimony to the House committee investigating the attack, witnesses claimed that President Donald Trump unsuccessfully demanded that agents take him to the Capitol shortly after delivering a speech attacking the certification of the November 2020 election results. that would be held in Congress that same day.

Trump claimed, without evidence, that the electoral process had been rigged, and urged his supporters to go to the House of Representatives to try to prevent a normally formal process. That speech, say those responsible for the investigation, was crucial for the invasion, which left seven dead and dozens injured.

One of the witnesses, former Mike Pence adviser Greg Jacob, said the then-vice president refused to get into an official car after the break-in, fearing he would be taken by the Secret Service to an unspecified location and thus, not lead the session that would confirm Joe Biden’s victory. Trump wanted Pence to refuse to accept the results and declare him the winner, ignoring US electoral rules and the wishes of millions of voters — the vice president refused and came under attack from the president and his supporters.

To clear up these doubts, obtaining the text messages was seen as essential, and while Cuffari does not claim they were intentionally deleted, the revelation was met with amazement and concern by some lawmakers.

In a message to CBS, Representative Bennie Thompson revealed that lawmakers will receive information about the destruction of the messages, something he considers to be “extraordinarily worrying.” Also to CBS, Senator Rob Portman asked that the complaint be clarified in a transparent way.

The Secret Service has yet to officially comment, but agency spokesman Anthony Gugliemi said on Twitter that the allegations about the destruction of the messages are “categorically false” and that he will provide a detailed response shortly.

Conspiracy

In recent weeks, the House committee investigating the attack has been hearing bombastic behind-the-scenes testimony about the invasion, suggesting that senior officials in the White House, including President Donald Trump, were aware of plans by some extremists for violent action aimed at to prevent the session from taking place.

After the invaders left the House of Representatives, and after hours of maneuvering by pro-Trump Republicans to question the results, Biden’s victory was confirmed in the Senate. An impeachment process was even initiated against Trump, but the former president ended up acquitted, after the end of his term.

On Wednesday, Mother Jones magazine revealed an audio of Trump’s former political strategist Steve Bannon revealing that the then-president planned to declare victory over Biden on Election Night, Nov. results.

“What Trump is going to do is just declare victory, right? He’s going to declare victory, but that doesn’t mean he’s the winner,” says Bannon, in audio recorded three days before the election. “He’ll just say he’s the winner.”

In fact, Trump went in front of the cameras at dawn on November 4th to say that he had been elected, even with the count still in its early stages. On Thursday, November 5, he wrote one of his most famous tweets: “STOP THE COUNTING” — at this point, Biden’s winning streak was already on the way.

In the recording, Bannon seems to bet on the strategy of disrupting the counting process, giving the public the impression that the former president was, in fact, about to win another term – the political strategist recognizes that many of the Democrats’ votes were sent by mail and that it would take some time for them to be counted.

“That’s our strategy. He [Trump] will declare the winner. So when you wake up on Wednesday morning [4 de novembro], there’s going to be a firestorm out there,” Bannon said, according to Mother Jones. “We’re going to have the crazy antifa. The crazy press. Crazy courts. And Trump will be sitting there, mocking, tweeting, “You lost. I am the winner. I am the king”.”

Bannon, who will stand trial on Monday in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House committee, agreed last week to testify at the inquiry, but the Justice Department says it is an “extreme attempt to ” to get rid of the process.

