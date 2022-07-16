Carlinhos Maia on Simone and Simaria: “Stop these things”

Carlinhos Maia commented on Simaria’s decision to stop following him on Instagram on the same night that the singer also stopped following Simone and some other celebrities. The statement by the digital influencer was given during a participation in the Poccast, by Lucas Guedez and Rafa Uccmann.

Carlinhos Maia talked about the relationship with the sisters and pointed out the differences between them. The influencer praised the singers and noted that Simaria, in fact, has a more intense personality and delivers greater energy to the work.

Simone and Simaria in Itabaiana, Sergipe (Reproduction: Instagram) Simone and Simaria in Itabaiana, Sergipe Reproduction / Instagram photo-Simone-Simaria-show Simone & Simaria in concertPlayback / Instagram Simone and Simaria in Caruaru (Photo: Hayale Guimarães/g1 Caruaru) Simone and Simaria in Caruaru Reproduction / Instagram Simone and Simaria (Reproduction: Instagram) Simone and Simaria Reproduction / Instagram Simone and Simaria at the launch of Bar das Coleguinhas 2 (Photo: Júlio César Fernandes) Simone and Simaria at the launch of Bar das Coleguinhas 2Júlio César Fernandes/Disclosure Simone and Simaria at the launch of Bar das Coleguinhas 2 (Photo: Júlio César Fernandes) Simone and Simaria at the launch of Bar das Coleguinhas 2Júlio César Fernandes/Disclosure Simone and Simaria have a disagreement on Programa do Ratinho (Reproduction: SBT/Instagram) Simone and Simaria have a disagreement in the Mouse ProgramReproduction / Instagram Simone and Simaria at PodDelas (Reproduction: YouTube) The sister duo starred in a fight on the recording of Programa do RatinhoPlayback/YouTube 0

“Both are wonderful. Simaria has her personality, that she cares, that she works. She really produces the songs, really she produces everything, really she seeks, she goes… I think she misses people looking at her and saying, ‘Damn, this girl is this’. So I think sometimes she sins by talking all the time about how good she is, you know? And Simone is that person who is just that, who has that patience, who just wants to earn her money. She doesn’t care, she doesn’t care about the artist, the famous, when she goes, she goes because she wants to, that’s hers,” he observed.

Carlinhos Maia also expressed his support for the differences between the sisters to be overcome and for Simaria to return to the stage as soon as possible. “I really hope they stop doing these things. Simaria, my daughter, come back, there are many people who love you,” he said.

“I won’t unfollow you, you’ll have to swallow us. I love your songs, I’m your fucking fan, you know? I think you’re crazy sometimes”, joked the influencer when talking about Simaria’s decision to unfollow him on Instagram.

