Carlos Negreiros, singer, percussionist and composer, dies in Rio after a show | Rio de Janeiro

Singer, percussionist and composer Carlos Negreiros died in Rio on Thursday (14). Negreiros was part of the Afro-Brazilian Orchestra, big band created 80 years ago by maestro Abigail Moura.

According to the Rio de Janeiro Municipal Secretary of Culture, the musician died in the dressing room of the Ipanema Municipal Theater on Thursday night, after participating in the show “Uma roda para Moacir Santos”, with Andrea Ernest Dias Quarteto, alongside Ney Lopes and BNegão.

The band’s musicians were also present: Andrea Ernest Dias (flute), Pedro Fonseca (piano and keyboards), Miguel Dias (bass and arrangement) and Felipe Larrosa Moura (drums).

At the end of the show, Negreiros received a lot of applause. The wake of the artist’s body will be this Friday (15) at the Ipanema Theater from 10 am to 2 pm, and the burial at Catumbi Cemetery.

Afro-Brazilian Orchestra

Known for mixing instruments from the Western tradition, such as the sax and clarinet, and Afro-Brazilian instruments, such as the agogô and the berimbau, the Afro-Brazilian Orchestra became famous for playing songs sung in Portuguese and in African languages, such as Bantu and Yoruba.

The Secretary of Culture also informed that Carlos Negreiros signed the artistic direction of the project and some of the compositions, together with Abigail Moura. Exactly one month ago, he celebrated his 80th birthday at the same Ipanema Theater, during a show by the Afro-Brazilian Orchestra.

The folder says that the percussionist also showed the strength of Afro-Brazilian music with the group Quase Tudo Pandeiro at Todas as Bossas, mixing various rhythms, walking through jongo, maracatu, congada and ciranda.