Cartola 2022: Gabigol is out of round #17; see suspended, injured and likely | topper

Let’s go to Round #17 of Cartola, my people! We are one round from the middle of the championship. It went by fast, didn’t it? To help you assemble that mythical squad, in this article we’ve separated the likely teams and suspended and injured players for the game weekend – and Monday. It is worth remembering that the market closes this Saturday (16), at 4 pm (GMT).
The team most affected by embezzlement due to suspension is Botafogo, which will not be able to count on Hugo and Daniel Borges against Atlético-MG. But the main name among those unable to go to the field is Gabriel Barbosa, Gabigol. The Flamengo striker would certainly be highly ranked if he were released to go on the field against Coritiba, this Saturday.
Gabigol is out of round 17 — Photo: André Durão
Here are the suspended, injured and likely teams from round #17:
AMERICA-MG
Suspended: none
Injured: Everaldo, Jori and Wellington Paulista
Probable team: Cavichioli; Maidana, Luan Patrick, Eder; Lucas Kal and Juninho; Patric, Felipe Azevedo and Danilo Avelar; Matheusinho and Henrique Almeida
ATHLETICO-PR
Suspended: none
Injured: Christian, Julimar, Marcelo Cirino, Marlos, Reinaldo, Thiago Heleno and Vitinho
Probable team: Bento; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Nico Hernández and Abner; Hugo Moura, Erick and David Terans; Cuello, Canobbio and Pablo.
ATHLETIC-GO
Suspended: Hayner
Injured: Ramon Menezes
Probable team: Ronaldo; Dudu, Edson Felipe, Wanderson and Jefferson; Marlon Freitas, Baralhas and Jorginho; Airton (Luiz Fernando), Churin and Wellington Rato.
ATLÉTICO-MG
Suspended: none
Injured: none
Probable team: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Arana; Allan, Jair (Otávio), Zaracho and Nacho; Keno (Ademir or Vargas) and Hulk
HAWAII
Suspended: none
Injured: Morato, Muriqui, Rômulo, Arthur Chaves (muscle injury) and Galdezani (knee injury).
Probable team: Vladimir; Kevin, Bressan, Rafael Vaz and Cortez; Raniele, Eduardo and Bruno Silva; Jean Pyerre (Renato), Pottker and Bissoli.
BOTAFOGO
Suspended: Daniel Borges and Hugo
Injured: Barreto, Breno, Victor Cuesta and Victor Sá
Probable team: Kitten; Kanu, Carli (Lucas Piazon) and Philipe Sampaio; Saravia, Del Piage (Sauer), Tchê Tchê (Oyama), Lucas Fernandes and DG; Erison and Vinícius Lopes (Matheus Nascimento).
Daniel Borges, from Botafogo, was sent off against Cuiabá — Photo: Vitor Silva/Botafogo
BRAGANTINO
Suspended: none
Injured: Emi Martínez, Hyoran and Ytalo
Probable team: Cleiton, Aderlan, Léo Ortiz, Natan, Luan Cândido; Raul, Lucas Evangelista, Miguel (Praxedes); Arthur, Sorriso and Alerrandro.
CEARÁ
Suspended: Iury Castilho
Injured: Erick and Vitor Luís
Probable team: João Ricardo, Nino Paraíba, Messias, Luiz Otávio, Bruno Pacheco; Richardson, Richard Coelho, Vina; Mendoza, Lima and Cleber
CORINTHIANS
Suspended: none
Injured: Maycon and Paulinho
Probable team: Cassio; Rafael Ramos (Bruno Méndez), Gil (Robert Renan), Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Roni (Cantillo) and Giuliano; Gustavo Mosquito, Lucas Piton and Róger Guedes.
CORITIBA
Suspended: Henrique
Injured: Andrey, Robinho and Warley
Probable team: Rafael William; Matheus Alexandre, Guillermo, Luciano Castán and Egídio; Willian Farias, Val and Matías Galarza (Régis); Alef Manga, Léo Gamalho and Igor Paixão.
CUIABA
Suspended: none
Injured: none
Probable team: Walter; João Lucas, Marllon, Joaquim Henrique and Uendel; Camilo, Gava and Osorio; Alesson, Valdivia and Rodriguinho
FLAMENGO
Suspended: Gabriel
Injured: Bruno Henrique
Probable team: Santos, Matheuzinho (Rodinei), Pablo, Gustavo Henrique (Fabrício Bruno); João Gomes, Diego, Victor Hugo, Lázaro (Arrascaeta), Marinho and Pedro.
FLUMINENSE
Suspended: none
Injured: Luan Freitas
Probable team: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Nonato and Goose; Matheus Martins, Arias and Cano.
STRENGTH
Suspects: Felipe
Injured: Robson and Tinga
Probable team: Fernando Miguel, Ceballos, Benevenuto, Titi; Vitor Ricardo, Ronald, Hercules, Lucas Lima and Capixaba; Romarinho, Moses.
GOIÁS
Suspended: none
Injured: Da Silva, Luiz Felipe, Marcelo Rangel, Matheusinho and Sidimar
Probable team: Thaddeus; Yan Souto, Reynaldo and Caetano; Diego, Matheus Sales, Caio Vinícius, Fellipe Bastos (Luan Dias) and Vinícius; Nicolas and Pedro Raul.
INTERNATIONAL
Suspended: none
Injured: Bustos, Renê, Alan Patrick, Taison and Wanderson
Probable team: Daniel; Heitor, Vitão, Kaique and Moisés; Gabriel, Edenilson, De Pena, Mauricio (Boschilia) and Pedro Henrique; German
Taison, Inter striker, is injured — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure, Internacional
YOUTH
Suspended: none
Injured: Kelvi
Probable team: Caesar; Rodrigo Soares, Thalisson, Rafael Forster and Moraes; Jean Irmer (Vitor Mendes); Jadson and Óscar Ruiz (Marlon); Edinho, Paulo Henrique and Ricardo Bueno.
PALM TREES
Suspended: none
Injured: Jaílson, Rony and Rafael Navarro
Probable team: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael, Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu and Gabriel Veron
SAINTS
Suspended: none
Injured: Kevin Malthus and Maicon
Probable team: João Paulo, Madson, Luiz Felipe, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo and Carlos Sánchez (Angelo); Léo Baptistão, Marcos Leonardo and Lucas Braga
Maicon during Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC
SAO PAULO
Suspended: none
Injured: Alisson, Arboleda, Caio, Gabriel Sara, Luan, Reinaldo, Walce
Probable team: Jandrei; Rafinha, Miranda, Luizão and Wellington; Pablo Maia, Igor Gomes, Patrick and Rigoni (Igor Vinícius); Eder and Calleri