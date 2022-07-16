Cássio, from Corinthians, thanks the Santos striker and will not register an incident about aggression – Lance













Goalkeeper Cássio will not continue to punish Santos fans who attacked him at the end of the match that guaranteed Corinthians classification for the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil, last Wednesday (13).

Timão’s number 12 will not register a police report and will allow the matter to be evaluated only in the sporting sphere by the STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice), which within two months must judge the incident, culminating in a fine of up to R$100 thousand and loss of field command of the Santos team for ten games.















There was no institutional demand from Peixe directly by the Corinthian goalkeeper to apologize for what happened, but still in Vila Belmiro, people linked to Santos made contact with the Timão athlete, in order to make sure of his physical integrity and also to apologize for the occurred.

Through his social networks, Cássio regretted the episode, demanded attitudes to be taken and thanked the Santos players.

In particular, the Corinthians goalkeeper was grateful to striker Marcos Leonardo, who intervened protecting Timão’s number 12 in the first attempt at aggression by one of the Peixe fans who tried to hit him from behind, with a flying ball.















Cássio sought information about the contact of the Peixe player, with whom he exchanged messages last Thursday (14), thanking him for his defense.

Santos issued an official note yesterday, reinforcing the apology to Corinthians. In addition, Peixe exposed the identified fans: he said that one of them was a member and will open a process to expel him from the board, in addition to directly charging the violators any financial amount that the club may have to disburse in the future.















On the field, Santos even beat Corinthians 1-0, but said goodbye to the Copa do Brasil with a negative score of 4-1 on aggregate. In the first match, at Neo Química Arena, three weeks ago, Timão had already forwarded the classification by beating Santos 4-0.



