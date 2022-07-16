Cat trapped in ATM is saved and gets the name ‘Money’

Cats are really mischievous pets! If we’re not smart, they can get stuck in dangerous and unusual places. This was the case of a kitten from the city of Fort Smith in the state of Arkansas, USA. Can you believe the feline ended up inside an ATM?!

But, thanks to the Fire Department team, the gray cat with yellow eyes was rescued, and got the funny name: Cash (which means Money translating into Portuguese).

“This is really my first experience with a cat stuck in an ATM,” said veterinary technician Ashley Deane. She still joked. “We hope to take cash from the ATM and not a cat.”

The rescue

The pussy surprised everyone with his crazy story.

It all started when a person at the bank heard a meow coming from the ATM.

When calling the Fire Department, it was practically necessary to dismantle the entire machine to rescue the feline.

It is not known exactly how or why he ended up there. Probably, it was to look for a shade, but the professionals don’t know how to explain the real reason.

The poor thing was hungry and very grumpy (also, can you imagine how long he was trapped inside?), but he was warmly received by the shelter in town.

Kitten is fine!

After a week or so, Cash made a full recovery and is getting to a healthy weight before getting his shots and socializing with other kittens on their way to a foster home.

Soon, this cute little thief can be adopted and loved by a family.

Good luck Cash!

Watch the rescue moment:

With information from Good News Network