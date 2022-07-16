CBF removes VAR duo that played in the classic between Palmeiras and So Paulo

photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras Arbitration by Leandro Vuaden was highly contested by Palmeiras

One day after the Choque-Rei, valid for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, which guaranteed So Paulo in the next stage of the tournament after leaving Palmeiras along the way, the CBF still hasn’t released the VAR audios of the match. However, the organization moved and changed two professionals present in the classic and who would play in matches of the Brasileiro and Serie B.

They are Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (VAR) and Marcus Vinicius Gomes (AVAR) who, according to the CBF, “are being evaluated for their technical performance”. The two would be present both in the match between Athletico-PR and Internacional, on Saturday, for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship, and between Sport and Vila Nova, on Monday, for the 19th of Serie B.

In the case of the confrontation between Paraná and Gachos, for the Brazilian, referee Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (VAR-FIFA) and assistant Fabri%u0301cio Porfi%u0301rio de Moura (AVAR) were selected to replace.

For the second division duel, between the Pernambuco club and Goiás, referee Jos Cludio Rocha Filho (VAR-FIFA) and assistant Amanda Pinto Matias (AVAR) will be the substitutes.

Reason for CBF changes

The reason why the CBF decided to remove the refereeing members of the last Thursday’s classic was the controversy caused by the decision taken by them in some moves of the match. After the elimination of alviverde, there was a lot of complaint, mainly about a possible penalty suffered by Dudu and the scoring of Gustavo Gmez’s penalty in Calleri, which culminated in the goal that took the decision to the maximum penalties.

On the first occasion, the contestation due to the fact that the video referee did not call the judge Leandro Vuaden to analyze a foul by Diego Costa on the Palmeiras shirt 7 inside the area. The second, in turn, the protest is due to an alleged non-observation of the São Paulo striker’s offside, in addition to the penalty marking itself.