CBLOL 2022: Ranger wears Flamengo shirt again in farewell to the club | lol

Even if the vacancy of the team today belongs to Los Grandes, the hunter Filipe “Ranger” will return to wear a uniform with Flamengo shield this Saturday, in the 11th round of the 2nd Split of the 2022 Brazilian League of Legends Championship (CBLOL). against KaBuM, at 3 pm (Brasilia time), will mark Ranger’s debut for Rubro-Negro, after an exit, still at the time of Simplicity Esports as the team’s manager, surrounded by controversy.

Placed in the reserve at FURIA, by which he had been hired for the 2022 season, Ranger will have eight matches to play for Flamengo Los Grandes, in the split that marks the farewell of the CBLOL club, since, from next year, the team will become only Los Grandes. This is because Rubro-Negro has a brand licensing agreement with Simplicity, which owned the vacancy at CBLOL and sold it to Los Grandes for R$ 1.9 million, as revealed by ge.

Ranger was confirmed to debut by Flamengo Los Grandes in Week 6, as was support Willyan “Wos”. The two were signed amidst the 2nd Split of CBLOL 2022, in an attempt by the organization to make the team go to the playoffs, after a poor start with South Koreans Seung-ho “Geum Go” (hunter) and Won-yeong. “Kuri” (support).

In his first spell, Ranger had joined Flamengo for the 2020 season, when Simplicity took over the management of Rubro-Negro in electronic sports, replacing the old company, Go4It.

The team won the runner-up of the 1st Split of CBLOL 2020, losing in the final to KaBuM, and took the 6th place, not going to the playoffs, of the 2nd Split of CBLOL 2020.

In 2021, when Flamengo became one of the members of the CBLOL franchise, Ranger followed in the cast. Last season, similar campaigns in the two spltis motivated part of the controversies carried out by the hunter and wore him down in front of the red-black crowd.

In the 1st Split of CBLOL 2021, Flamengo started winning ten games in a row, dropped in performance and, after still advancing to the playoffs as 1st place, lost in the semifinals, after being defeated by paiN Gaming.

In the 2nd Split of CBLOL 2021, there was a very similar script: Rubro-Negro started with everything, lost gas in the final stretch of the qualifying phase and did not get the direct classification for the semifinals, as they passed with 3rd place. Again the team fell in the first match of the playoffs, losing to RED Canids Kalunga.

A very vocal player and known for teasing and joking about opponents and the game itself, Ranger had a series of controversies in his previous spell at Flamengo.

During the 2nd Split of CBLOL 2021, after two losses in Week 6, the hunter was exalted in publications on Instagram Stories. Amid profanity, the hunter criticized the pessimism of Flamengo fans, who, on social media, were remembering the similar trajectory that the team took in the 1st Split, when it started well and then dropped in performance.

— I don’t care if, in the last split, we were first in the points phase and lost, if in the last split, the last one, we were in the smell. Who doesn’t believe will take the c *. I don’t need you, nobody needs you. I don’t want pessimistic people pissing me off – declared the player on that occasion.

After another defeat in a Week 9 match, Ranger mocked the existence of a crisis in Flamengo and published:

“Now I believe in the crisis,” Ranger declared, angering the fans.

– Playing at a time like this was perhaps not such an interesting option – commented the player in the sequence, also adding, in another publication, that nothing he wrote would be well accepted by the public.

In the last controversial statement before being fired from Flamengo, Ranger wrote on Twitter that Zico was “overrated”. After the negative repercussion, the athlete deleted the message and justified that he was referring to the South Korean rapper Woo Ji-ho, whose stage name is Zico, and not Arthur Antunes Coimbra, Rubro-Negro’s idol football player. It was another publication that set the crowd on fire, even in the face of the allegation supported by the player.

At the time, Simplicity CEO Jed Kaplan declared that Zico is and will always be a legend. After Ranger was fired, the executive liked a post that mocked the hunter’s phrase.

Former Flamengo marketing vice president Daniel Orlean, responsible for creating the esports division at the Rio club in 2017, published a statement mocking Ranger’s speech.

“Zico is underrated,” Orlean wrote. In Portuguese, the phrase means “Zico is underrated”.

At the time of the dismissal, after the playoff defeat of the 2nd Split of 2021, Ranger said he was released in a quick meeting, held minutes before the club’s announcement. The athlete admitted that he thought he could be released, due to pressure from Flamengo fans due to the controversies in which he was involved.

The hunter declared that the “love triangle” between him, club and fans was untenable.