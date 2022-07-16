CCXP Awards awards Chico Felitti and ‘The Last Forest’ – 07/16/2022 – Illustrated

The CCXP Awards, an award created to celebrate the highlights of national pop culture, announced its winners this Friday, the 15th — among the winners are the film “The Last Forest”, by Luiz Bolognesi, in addition to the digital influencer Casimiro and the journalist Chico Felitti.

The event follows the pattern of major awards such as the Oscars or Cannes Film Festival, with a ceremony with gala clothes and a red carpet. Tiago Leifert was the presenter on stage, which featured shows by rapper Rashid and the band Fresno, in addition to the presence of comedians such as Dani Calabresa and Antonio Tabet.

With six main categories and several subdivisions, the award chose the best games, movies, series, books, comics and content creators. In all, there were 31 awards — 28 of them for Brazilian authors and 3 for international content. The event also made four special tributes.

Casimiro was chosen the best streamer, while the podcast “Mano a Mano”, presented by Mano Brown, was chosen the best in the category. The actress and former BBB Carla Diaz took the trophy for best “fandom” — or fan club.

Journalist Chico Felitti, author of the podcast Sheet “A Mulher da Casa Abandonada” won a prize in the category of non-fiction literature with the book “Elke: Mulher Maravilha”, published by the publishing house However.

The film “The Last Forest”, directed by Luiz Bolognesi and a portrait of the Yanomami, was chosen as the best national feature film and also received the Grand Prix, the main award of the night.

Still in cinema, Seu Jorge was considered the best actor in films for his work in “Marighella”, while Christian Malheiros, who works in the Netflix series “Sintonia” and in the Globoplay series “Sessão de Terapia”, was the best actor in series. . The award for best actress went to Liniker for her role in Amazon Prime Video’s “September Mornings”. “Sob Pressure”, also from Globoplay, won as the best series.

On the international stage, “Judas and the Black Messiah” won as the best global film. HBO’s “Succession” won best series.

This was the first edition of the CCXP Awards, whose ceremony took place in São Paulo.

