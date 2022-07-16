‘CCXP Awards’: see the looks of the celebrities at the awards | fashion & beauty

O red carpet gives CCXP Awards is open for finalists and guests to pass through. This Friday, 7/15, the first edition of the award that contemplates the world of films, series, literature, games, comics and digital creators takes place in São Paulo. The event awards 32 subcategories from the pop world. See all the finalists here.

Gshow closely follows everything that is happening at the award and shows the looks of the famous 👇

Carla Diaz rocked the red carpet in a blue tulle dress. Pretty little princess, right? According to the actress, the look is a tribute to fans, who serve the “butterfly” fandom. Butterfly, even, was the choice of emoji of the actress during her participation in BBB 21.

2 of 19 Carla Diaz on the CCXP Awards Red Carpet — Photo: Rafael Cusato Carla Diaz at the CCXP Awards Red Carpet — Photo: Rafael Cusato

3 of 19 Carla Diaz with her boyfriend, Felipe Becari — Photo: Rafael Cusato/Gshow Carla Diaz with her boyfriend, Felipe Becari — Photo: Rafael Cusato/Gshow

Jessica Ellen, beautiful and pregnant, she lavished smiles beside her boyfriend, Danilo Ferreira. The actress shared some details about the look on Instagram, which features accessories from Dolce & Gabbana.. liner is one of the nominees of the night for ‘Manhãs de Setembro’. The actress and singer rocked a black dress, soft goth vibe, sunglasses and over the knee boots.

4 of 19 Jéssica Ellen and Danilo Ferreira at the CCXP Awards — Photo: Rafael Cusato/Gshow Jessica Ellen and Danilo Ferreira at the CCXP Awards — Photo: Rafael Cusato/Gshow

5 of 19 Jéssica Ellen and Danilo Ferreira at the CCXP Awards — Photo: Rafael Cusato Jessica Ellen and Danilo Ferreira at the CCXP Awards — Photo: Rafael Cusato

6 of 19 Liniker is one of the nominees of the night for ‘Manhãs de Setembro’ — Photo: Rafael Cusato Liniker is one of the nominees of the night for ‘Manhãs de Setembro’ — Photo: Rafael Cusato

7 of 19 Liniker combined a black dress and sunglasses with over the knee boots. — Photo: Rafael Cusato/Gshow Liniker paired a black dress and sunglasses with over the knee boots. — Photo: Rafael Cusato/Gshow

the big couple Mari Gonzalez and Jonas Stulbach also attended the event. He in an all black suit and the influencer in white. The dress is by Italian designer Ferragamo. Already Natallia Rodrigues bet on rock’n’roll with a metallic fringed blazer. Attention to the chain necklace detail.

8 of 19 Mari Gonzalez and Jonas Stulbach also attended the CCXP Awards — Photo: Rafael Cusato/Gshow Mari Gonzalez and Jonas Stulbach also attended the CCXP Awards — Photo: Rafael Cusato/Gshow

9 of 19 Mari Gonzalez wears a dress by the Italian brand Ferragamo — Photo: Rafael Cusato/Gshow Mari Gonzalez wears a dress by the Italian brand Ferragamo — Photo: Rafael Cusato/Gshow

10 of 19 Natallia Rodrigues wore a metallic blazer for the CCXP Awards — Photo: Rafael Cusato Natallia Rodrigues wore a metallic blazer for the CCXP Awards — Photo: Rafael Cusato

Livian Aragonwho will be one of the presenters of the awards, combined her short curls with a black dress, open on the sides. Luisa Mel is also going through red carpet from the CCXP Awards with a very basic short full of glitter and cutouts.

Nyvi Estephan and Felipe Castanhari are also among the couples who squandered beauty on the red carpet.

11 of 19 Lívian Aragão at the CCXP Awards — Photo: Rafael Cusato Lívian Aragão at the CCXP Awards — Photo: Rafael Cusato

12 of 19 Lívian Aragão at the CCXP Awards — Photo: Rafael Cusato/Gshow Lívian Aragão at the CCXP Awards — Photo: Rafael Cusato/Gshow

13 of 19 Luisa Mell at the CCXP Awards — Photo: Rafael Cusato/Gshow Luisa Mell at the CCXP Awards — Photo: Rafael Cusato/Gshow

14 of 19 Nyvi Estephan and Felipe Castanhari at CCXP — Photo: Rafael Cusato/Gshow Nyvi Estephan and Felipe Castanhari at CCXP — Photo: Rafael Cusato/Gshow

The first to arrive was Pequena Lô, who was sympathetic to the red carpet and commented on the choice of look:

“My look is something very discreet. I’m not much for wearing a long dress, right? The people who follow me always say that, but today I decided to wear it. With a slit to not be totally closed and with a heart to be something more stripped down, more fun… Look of millions, my love”, said the comedian to Gshow.

15 of 19 Pequena Lô on the CCXP Awards red carpet — Photo: Rafael Cusato/Gshow Pequena Lô on the CCXP Awards red carpet — Photo: Rafael Cusato/Gshow

And the men didn’t miss it either. Look at the surfer’s stretch Gabriel Medinafrom the ex-BBB and influencer, Pyong Lee and PodPah presenters, Igão and Mythical. Not to mention the perfect look Rocco Pitangawho opted for an off-white blazer and pants and a black blouse.

16 of 19 Gabriel Medina at the CCXP Awards — Photo: Rafael Cusato/Gshow Gabriel Medina at the CCXP Awards — Photo: Rafael Cusato/Gshow

17 of 19 Former BBB and influencer Pyong Lee on the CCXP Awards Red Carpet — Photo: Rafael Cusato/Gshow Former BBB and influencer Pyong Lee on the Red Carpet at the CCXP Awards — Photo: Rafael Cusato/Gshow

18 of 19 PodPah presenters, Igão and Mítico — Photo: Rafael Cusato PodPah presenters, Igão and Mítico — Photo: Rafael Cusato