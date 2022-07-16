Ceará x Corinthians: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Ceará and Corinthians face each other this Saturday (16), at 9 pm (Brasilia time), at Arena Castelão, in a game valid for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship. The confrontation will have real time by ge, with exclusive videos – CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW.

+ Check the Brasileirão table

Ceará wants to score again in the Brasileirão. After the elimination in the Copa do Brasil against the rival in front of the crowd at Arena Castelão, Vovô wants to win at home. The team has not yet won Serie A and has a 23.8% success rate.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each Brasileirão round? Access Cartola Express!

Corinthians wants to take, even if provisionally, the leadership of the Palmeiras championship. Timão is just one point behind its rival. For that, Vítor Pereira’s team will have to change one fate of the last six games: a Corinthians player hasn’t scored a goal since the rout against Santos.

Retrospect: In Serie A, there are 21 games between Ceará and Corinthians, with 11 victories for Timão, six draws and four triumphs for Vozão. In the goals scored, there are 28 from São Paulo against 16 from Ceará, totaling 44 goals.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

1 of 3 Match sheet Ceará x Corinthians — Photo: ge Ceará vs Corinthians match sheet — Photo: ge

Streaming: the Premiere broadcasts live with narration by Everaldo Marques and commentary by Maurício Noriega and Ricardinho. Reports by Caio Ricard and Gabriela Ribeiro.

the Premiere broadcasts live with narration by Everaldo Marques and commentary by Maurício Noriega and Ricardinho. Reports by Caio Ricard and Gabriela Ribeiro. Real time: ge accompanies it with exclusive videos. Click here to follow along.

Ceará – coach: Marquinhos Santos

Ceará entered the field in the middle of the week for the Copa do Brasil, against Fortaleza. Despite winning the duel, Grandpa was eliminated from the competition. In the Brasileirão game, Marquinhos Santos should bet on maximum strength. The team will not count on Iury Castilho, who is serving a suspension, and Erick, who is recovering from surgery on his collarbone.

Possible lineup: João Ricardo, Nino Paraíba, Messias, Luiz Otávio, Bruno Pacheco; Richardson, Richard Coelho, Vina; Mendoza, Lima and Cleber.

2 of 3 Probable Ceará against Corinthians — Photo: ge Probably Ceará against Corinthians — Photo: ge

Who is out: Erick (recovering from surgery), Victor Luís (doubt) and Iury Castilho (out of suspension).

Erick (recovering from surgery), Victor Luís (doubt) and Iury Castilho (out of suspension). hanging: Messias, Richard, Lucas Ribeiro, Nino Paraíba, Zé Roberto and Cléber.

Corinthians – coach: Vitor Pereira

Seeking the leadership of the Brasileirão, the Corinthians of Vítor Pereira continues with important embezzlement. Willian, Fagner and Maycon, who trained last Friday, did not travel to face Ceará. In addition to them, Renato Augusto and Júnior Moraes remain absent. Following the plan to manage the attrition of the cast, Vítor Pereira will leave doubts for the squad. Róger Guedes and Du Queiroz, two examples that were preserved in the last game, should start playing. Du, Rafael Ramos and Raul Gustavo are Timão’s hangers.

Probable lineup: Cassio; Rafael Ramos (Bruno Méndez), Gil (Robert Renan), Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Roni (Cantillo) and Giuliano; Gustavo Mosquito (Adson), Lucas Piton and Róger Guedes.

3 of 3 Probable lineup of Corinthians to face Ceará — Photo: ge Probable lineup of Corinthians to face Ceará — Photo: ge

Who is out: Willian, Fagner and Maycon (physical transition) and Renato Augusto, Júnior Moraes and Luan (medical department)

Willian, Fagner and Maycon (physical transition) and Renato Augusto, Júnior Moraes and Luan (medical department) hanging: Du Queiroz, Rafael Ramos and Raul Gustavo.