Cell phone can change PT’s death investigation, says delegate

Police ruled out political motivation, but, according to the delegate, expertise on the device “may bring some new element”

Delegate Camila Cecconello, responsible for the case of murder of the PT Marcelo Arruda, said on Friday night (July 15, 2022) that the expertise on the cell phone of the perpetrator of the crime may bring facts that change the directions of the investigation. He was killed last weekend by Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho, a criminal police officer and supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The Civil Police of Paraná concluded on Thursday (14.Jul) the survey which investigates Arruda’s death, during her 50th birthday party, which had the PT (Workers’ Party) as its theme. According to the corporation, there was no political motivation. read the intact of the final survey report (19 MB).

“The 1st step we took was to request and try to find out who was in possession of this cell phone, and we immediately represented the seizure of the cell phone and authorization for access.”, said the delegate in an interview with GloboNews.

“THE extracting the contents from that cell phone is important, because on the cell phone the author may have often commented that he was going to do it, he may have given some opinion. So, cell phone analysis is very important and can bring some new element to the investigation“, said.

“But as we have a deadline to meet, otherwise failure to meet the deadline could lead to the release of this suspect, the defendant, we have to report the investigation with the elements that we have and, of course, wait”, Camila said when explaining how quickly the investigation was completed.

Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho was indicted for doubly qualified murder. The qualifiers are for clumsy reasons and for causing danger to other people who were in the place.

“For you to frame a political crime, which is the law of crimes against the Democratic State of Law, you have some requirements, such as, for example, preventing or hindering a person from exercising their political rights. So, it is difficult for us to say that this murder occurred because the author wanted to prevent the exercise of that victim’s political rights.”, said the delegate.

According to her, Guaranho “had no intention of shooting” when he arrived at the place, but to provoke. “We believe that this intensification of this discussion between them, this escalation of the discussion between the 2, is what ended up causing the author to return and commit the murder”, declared Camilla.

“At this 1st moment, it is very clear that there was a provocation and a discussion due to political opinions. Now when he [Guaranho] returns home and decides to return, there is not enough evidence in the records to indicate that he returned because he wanted to commit a hate crime against a person or persons from a political party other than his own. What we have is the testimony of the wife, who says that he claimed he was going to return because he felt humiliated because the victim would have thrown stones and dirt inside the car and hit his wife and son.”

To Power 360, the victim’s defense reaffirmed that the motive for the crime was political intolerance. The MP (Prosecutor’s Office) has the autonomy to insert other qualifications to the crime in the complaint.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Federal criminal police officer Jorge Guaranho shot municipal guard Marcelo Arruda late on Saturday night (July 9), shortly before midnight, in Foz do Iguaçu (PR).

According to reports from friends of Marcelo to whom the Power 360 had access in message groups, Guaranho would have stopped with a car around 11:30 pm in front of the place where Marcelo Arruda’s birthday party was held, which had as its theme the Workers’ Party and the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN).

From inside the car, a Hyundai Crete model, white, license plate RHR2G14 (from Paraná), Jorge would have shouted against those present at the party. According to reports from friends of Marcelo, Jorge José would have said: “It’s Bolsonaro! You motherfuckers. You bastards. It’s the myth!”.