cell phone can change the course of the case, says delegate

The delegate responsible for the case of the death of the municipal guard and PT treasurer killed in Foz do Iguaçu (PR), Camila Cecconello, said that the investigations can change course with expertise on the suspect’s cell phone. The aggressor, Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho, 38 years old, was indicted for double qualified murder (a clumsy motive and for causing common danger) when he shot Marcelo Arruda.

The statement was given to reporter Isabela Camargo, from GloboNews, on Friday night (7/15). In the interview, Cecconello says that one of the first actions of the police was to go after Guaranho’s cell phone. According to her, it is essential to extract phone content because there may be some comment from the suspect about the case.

“So, cell phone analysis is very important and it can bring some new element to the investigation”, said the delegate. “But as we have a deadline to meet, otherwise failure to comply could lead to the defendant’s release, we have to report the investigation with the elements that we have and, of course, wait,” she continued.

The deadline for submitting the survey was set for Tuesday (7/19). During the press conference that released the indictment of Guaranho, the Civil Police of Paraná concluded that the case could not be legally framed as a politically motivated crime.

According to Cecconello, “there is no evidence that it was a hate crime because the victim was a PT member”. The fight would have started over political issues, but for the police, the escalation of violence became a personal matter. The killer would have decided to return to the party because he felt humiliated by the victim.

Marcelo Arruda was killed during his 50th birthday party last Saturday (7/9).

Check out the case chronology:

A person, at a barbecue, accessed CCTV footage of where the party was taking place. Jorge José was at the event and asked where the celebration was held, but did not comment. He, according to police, drank alcohol.

According to the testimonies, he arrived at the location of Marcelo’s party listening to a song linked to the campaign of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

There was an argument between them. Marcelo threw dirt and stones at Jorge José’s car, who drove away, but returned to the scene.

The doorman is asked to prevent the criminal police from entering, but Guaranho opened the gate by himself. Warned that Guaranho had returned, Marcelo, who was a municipal guard, carries the gun and puts it on his waist.

The two begin to argue, and Marcelo’s wife tries to intervene. The PT and the penal police order each other to put their gun down.

Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho shot Marcelo first, invaded the party and fired more shots. In all, there were four shots, and two hit the victim. Marcelo reacted with 10 shots. Four hit Jorge José.

