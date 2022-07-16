Champagne bottle sells for record value: R$ 13.6 million

A bottle of 2017 Chateau Avenue Foch champagne sold for $2.5 million at a private auction on Friday, setting a likely bottle record for a most expensive type of wine ever sold in history. The information is from “The Wall Street Journal”.

Buyers of the million-dollar drink were entrepreneurs and brothers Giovanni and Piero Buono, who will be able to taste – or like good collectors, keep – a blend of Premier Cru, Pinot Noir, Meunier and Chardonnay grapes grown on the property in Allouchery-Deguerne, in the French region. from Champagne.

A regular bottle of Premier Cru sold by the same label currently costs US$14.60 or R$78.70. The value of this bottle, which is rare, “has less to do with the drink and more with the whole sale”, according to the Journal itself.

The pack includes five bottle-printed cartoon designs that are truly high-value digital works of art. No wonder the transaction was digitally authenticated with a certificate of the transfer of ownership.

Really record?

The record is difficult to verify, since there is no obligation to provide public documentation of sales made in private auctions, which makes it difficult to certify whether there was a sale of a higher value.

Furthermore, as it was not just the champagne that was sold off at the stroke of the hammer, but the drink and the five NFTs that accompanied it, it is possible that the latter raised the price of the set considerably and therefore made it difficult to determine which one was. the actual value of the bottle.

The same has already happened with a barrel of whiskey auctioned with an NFT for R$ 13 million in October 2021 and, until the last month, considered the highest value sale of the drink – although contested by competitors to the record and by industry experts.

After all, what is an NFT?

To get a sense of how an NFT can affect the final price of an auction lot, you need to understand what it is in the first place: a non-fungible token is a unique or rare digital item, such as a signed or autographed work of art. in a virtual ledger, also called a blockchain.

In the case of the NFT that accompanied the Chateau Avenue Foch, the drawings of a vampire, a bat, and other characters, including the “bored monkey” from the well-known collection of “Bored Ape Yacht Club” tokens, do not exist in physical form, and therefore , are rare items. According to an estimate by The Wall Street Journal, the figures would be valued at 26.22 ETHs (the cryptocurrency Ethereum), about BRL 175,000.

However, in a previous auction in December 2021, the NFT of the “bored monkey” was already valued at around 59.99 ETHs or just over BRL 400,000. Its value, therefore, can be quite volatile.

In the case of whiskey sold with the token, a barrel of The Macallan from 1991 that could fill 608 bottles, its price at the hammer became more than double that achieved later by an even older one, from 1988, of slightly lower volume (with content for 537 bottles) and sold for R$ 5.7 million.

Champagnes, in an analogous way, are also capable of reaching high figures: a bottle from 1874 was sold in December for R$320,000 in a historic auction. The most expensive wine sold at auction, a Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, was bought by a collector in 2018 at a Sotheby’s auction house, according to CNN, for US$558,000 or the equivalent of R$3 million.

precious

Record holder or not, Giovanni Buono confirmed that he will not open the bottle because he considers it a gem.

“I don’t plan on drinking it, I think it’s going to be a good investment. There’s a lot of turmoil in the investment world, things are changing geopolitically very quickly. Rich people will look for places where they can store their wealth for a while — and this place could be a bottle of champagne with NFTs glued to it”, he believes.