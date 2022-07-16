Champions get Star Guardian-style art from League of Legends, made by Brazilians

Pokemon get even more adorable with anime skins

League of Legends, the legendary MOBA from Riot Games, is winning the fourth batch of Star Guardian skins. The adorable look based on magical girl anime such as Sailor Moon is a huge audience favorite. And the excitement is such that it inspired a group of Brazilian artists to imagine how Pokémon Unite champions would look in this style.

The idea of ​​dressing Pokémon in clothes might seem strange at first, but it makes sense within the game. Like any other sport, the so-called Holowear are used to differentiate the players on each side. While some are simpler, others are much more complex, as in the illustrations made by these fans.

The general idea was to capture the personality of each playable character of Unite with cute, delicate and cosmic costumes — typical of anime in the mahou shoujo genre. Dozens of national artists accepted the challenge and the illustrations were published on Twitter, in a thread on the profile of @poxamarquinhos.

The Pernambuco native is an authority on the Sailor Moon aesthetic and organized this collaboration so that no Pokémon was left out. Among the participating artists are Icarus Mozart, png life, benadu, Sérgio Godoy, rewumi, Emy Kurisu, vsamudesu, Monkium, Maikesalves, Joana Fraga, Higavoch, Niharu, gabuverse, Thai_illustrates, Gean Vieira, jooojArt, Nathan Freakie, Lucas, capivart, Nilton, Kakapo, astra, luce, maru, dodi, Mateus.

Check out how each monster looked in this gallery:

The Return of the Star Guardians will be available in the next 10 weeks in League of Legends, League of Legends: Wild Rift and Legends of Runeterra.