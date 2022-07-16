Check out everything about the game between Avai and Santos for the Brasileirão
Football
Check out everything about the game between Avai and Santos for the Brasileirão
This Saturday, Avaí and Santos will face each other for the 17th round of the Brasileirão, in Ressacada, at 19:00 (Brasília time). (Photo: Alceu Atherino / AVAÍ)
Currently, Santos is eighth in the table, with 22 points, while Avaí is in 16th, with 18. (Photo: Rafael Ferreira/CBF)
Marcelo Fernandes should send Santos to the field with: João Paulo; Madson, Luiz Felipe, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Zanocelo and Camacho; Ângelo, Léo Baptistão and Lucas Braga; Marcos Leonardo. (Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos)
Santos will not be able to count on Maicon (calf injury), Lucas Pires (knee injury), Rodrigo Fernández (muscle discomfort) and Sandry (muscle injury). (Photo: Collection/Gazeta Press)
Eduardo Barroca should climb Avaí with: Vladimir; Kevin, Arthur Chaves, Rafael Vaz and Bruno Cortez; Raniele, Bruno Silva, Eduardo and Jean Pyerre; William Pottker and Bissoli. (Photo: Frederico Tadeu/Avaí)
Paulo Roberto Alves Junior (PR) will be the referee of the match, assisted by Guilherme Dias Camilo (FIFA-MG) and Ivan Carlos Bohn (PR). Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda (RJ) will be on VAR. (Photo: Collection/Gazeta Press)
The game will be broadcast on Canal Premiere. You can also follow all the details in real time here at Gazeta Esportiva. (Photo: Fernando Dantas/Gazeta Press)
The weather forecast indicates a temperature of around 21ºC in Florianópolis for the time of the game. There is no forecast of rain. (Photo: Fernando Dantas/Gazeta Press)
