Check out everything about the game between Avai and Santos for the Brasileirão

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago


This Saturday, Avaí and Santos will face each other for the 17th round of the Brasileirão, in Ressacada, at 19:00 (Brasília time). (Photo: Alceu Atherino / AVAÍ)

Currently, Santos is eighth in the table, with 22 points, while Avaí is in 16th, with 18. (Photo: Rafael Ferreira/CBF)

Marcelo Fernandes should send Santos to the field with: João Paulo; Madson, Luiz Felipe, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Zanocelo and Camacho; Ângelo, Léo Baptistão and Lucas Braga; Marcos Leonardo. (Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos)

Santos will not be able to count on Maicon (calf injury), Lucas Pires (knee injury), Rodrigo Fernández (muscle discomfort) and Sandry (muscle injury). (Photo: Collection/Gazeta Press)

Eduardo Barroca should climb Avaí with: Vladimir; Kevin, Arthur Chaves, Rafael Vaz and Bruno Cortez; Raniele, Bruno Silva, Eduardo and Jean Pyerre; William Pottker and Bissoli. (Photo: Frederico Tadeu/Avaí)

Paulo Roberto Alves Junior (PR) will be the referee of the match, assisted by Guilherme Dias Camilo (FIFA-MG) and Ivan Carlos Bohn (PR). Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda (RJ) will be on VAR. (Photo: Collection/Gazeta Press)

The game will be broadcast on Canal Premiere. You can also follow all the details in real time here at Gazeta Esportiva. (Photo: Fernando Dantas/Gazeta Press)

The weather forecast indicates a temperature of around 21ºC in Florianópolis for the time of the game. There is no forecast of rain. (Photo: Fernando Dantas/Gazeta Press)

