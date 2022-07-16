China’s GDP, interest rate and more: See the news that affects your pocket – 07/15/2022

Watch today’s market highlights live, with analysis from PagBank’s Research experts, and prepare to invest better.

The highlights of the day are:

-Global stock markets operate this Friday (15th) with no defined trends, with US futures stable while European markets rehearse a recovery at the end of this week marked by strong volatility. Changes in expectations of monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve and other major central banks, after the release of economic data showed numbers outside expectations, left markets with more risk aversion.

-Today, investors are waiting for the release of the balance sheet season for American companies. This Friday reserves the numbers of CitiGroup and Wells Fargo, after the disappointing results of JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley. Also on the external agenda is the release of retail sales in the United States, at 9:30 am.

-China released its second quarter GDP, showing growth of only 0.4%, below the expected 0.9%, and industrial production also frustrated forecasts, news that should put pressure on emerging markets and commodities.

-In addition to the more negative data coming from China, here, investors should continue to pay attention to the development of the Aid PEC and market projections that have been raising the prospects for the Selic, pointing out that this year, the interest rate will reach 14 .25%.