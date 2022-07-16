CIA Archives: Who is Joshua Schulte, Hacker Convicted of One of the Biggest Leaks in History

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News

CIA shield next to the United States flag

Credit, AFP

photo caption,

Joshua Schulte worked at the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)

A New York court found hacker Joshua Schulte, a former employee of the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), to be guilty of one of the biggest file leaks in history.

According to estimates, 8,761 documents ended up on the Wikileaks platform in 2017. They revealed how American intelligence agents hacked smartphones abroad and turned them into listening devices.

“Schulte was convicted of one of the most brazen and damaging acts of espionage in American history,” said prosecutor Damian Williams.

During the trial, the hacker denied the allegations.

