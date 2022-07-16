Cíntia Dicker reveals when son was conceived and explains postponement of marriage to Scooby

In an interview with Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, Cíntia Dicker gave more details about her pregnancy – recently announced by her and her husband, Pedro Scooby. The model revealed when she found out she was pregnant and how it will affect her wedding party with the surfer, which was scheduled for October this year.

“I discovered it early on, at four weeks, because a little belly appeared and I felt my chest very painful and swollen. We went to the pharmacy, took the test and it was positive right away.“, revealed the 35-year-old from Rio Grande do Sul, who believes that her son was conceived just two days after her husband was eliminated from “BBB 22”, on April 21.

Pedro is already the father of three children: Dom, 10 years old; and the twins Liz and Bem, 6, fruits of his relationship with actress Luana Piovani. According to Dicker, however, her pregnancy was unplanned. “It was never a dream to be a mother, I never thought I needed it. It just happened. I didn’t think it would be this fast.“, he stated.

Still, she, the former BBB and her stepchildren are excited to raise the family. “They loved it, they always wanted a little brother, especially Liz. She said that she wanted a little sister to play with, since the others are boys. Pedro was very happy, he was the most excited to have more children“, said.

The couple, who have been together since 2019, made the union official last year in Portugal, but they ended up not celebrating because of the pandemic. In October of this year, they would have a party with friends in Bahia. The event would also feature concerts by L7nnon and Filipe Ret. Now, the plans have been postponed. Dicker explains: “It would be a shame for me to be pregnant without being able to enjoy it, I’ll be almost seven months old. Let’s leave it for next year, which I’ll take advantage of.“.

Finally, she shared her plans for the coming months. “I’m going to stop everything now and focus on pregnancy. I’ve been working since I was 14. If something cool pregnant comes up, I’ll do it, but the plan is to enjoy it as much as possible now“, said.

Cynthia and Scooby announced their pregnancy on Tuesday (12). Good-naturedly, the two simulated an order on a shopping app to break the news to fans. “May this phase arrive full of love and health“, wrote the redhead in the caption.

On the same day, Luana Piovani, Scooby’s ex-wife, shared the couple’s video on her Stories. In a celebratory tone, she commented: “Whoops. The family will grow.”