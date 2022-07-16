Civil Police says there was no political crime in the death of the PT treasurer – Politica

PF: There was no political crime in the death of the PT treasurer (photo: Disclosure) The Civil Police of Paraná indicted, this Thursday (14/7), the bolsonarista Jorge Guaranho for doubly qualified murder, for clumsy reason and causing common danger for the death of PT treasurer Marcelo Arruda in Foz do Iguau.

The conclusion of the police that there was no political motive in the crime. According to the delegate responsible for the case, Camila Cecconello, at a press conference this Friday (7/15), in order to frame a political crime, it would be necessary to prove that the murderer wanted to prevent the victim’s political rights.

Marcelo Arruda was killed on Sunday (7/10) at his own birthday party, which had ex-President Lula and the PT as its theme. Jorge Guaranho was also shot and is still in the hospital.

According to the delegate, Guaranho received the information about the themed party when he was at a barbecue. After leaving the event, he would have gone to see the action of the party. There, he would have played in the car a song in support of President Bolsonaro. At that, Marcelo Arruda left the party and started the discussion. With that, Guaranho left, but decided to return. It was then that he would have entered the party and pointed the gun at Arruda. The PT would also have pointed the gun at the Bolsonarista. The first shot would have been made by Guaranho, who was then also hit by a shot by Arruda.

During the investigation, the police listened to 17 people and videos from security cameras were analyzed. The footage shows the two exchanging gunfire. Now, the State Public Prosecutor’s Office will have to file the complaint to initiate the process.