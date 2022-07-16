Comet K2 reaches closest point to Earth this Thursday

Celestial body cannot be seen with the naked eye; to observe it, you will need to use telescopes or telescopes

One of the most distant active comets from Earth will reach its maximum point of approach to the planet this Thursday (14.Jul.2022). Located in the constellation of Ophiuchus, comet K2 will reach about 270 million kilometers from our planet.

The comet’s closest approach to the Sun, which is called perihelion, will be in December 2022.

According to the National Observatory, K2 will not be visible to the naked eye, but it will still be possible to observe it. “It can be observed with the use of small telescopes or even with telescopes, as long as the observer is in places with little light pollution, that is, darker places.”, explained the researcher from the observatory Marçal Evangelista Santana.

According to the physicist, who is a doctoral candidate in astronomy, observers who are in the southern hemisphere will be privileged. You will be able to see the comet almost all night of the 14th.

To observe K2, it is necessary to look for the constellation of Ophiuchus, having as a reference the constellation of Scorpio, as shown in the image below.



Wandeclayt Melo/Profound Sky Project Location of comet K2 on Thursday night (14.Jul)

To facilitate the location, the researcher suggests using the Stellarium application, available for download free of charge.

COMETS

Comets are objects made mostly of frozen gases, rock and dust, which become more active the closer they get to the Sun. This is because the star’s heat heats the comet, causing its ice to turn into gas. In this sublimation process, a cloud forms around it, also known as a tail.

With information from Brazil Agency.