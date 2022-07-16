Commentator asks Botafogo fans for patience with Luís Castro: ‘The project is broader’

Charged and pressured by the results, especially the elimination with 5 to 0 in the aggregate for the America-MG, Luís Castro part of a larger project and needs more time on Botafogo. This is the commentator’s rating Henrique Fernandesin “Redação SporTV.

– The Castro case is separate in Brazilian football. Yesterday there was a boo, directed at him. But he talks about support, because he compares with the game with Avaí, in which the crowd booed at halftime and for me it’s not the best way to position yourself. In this game specifically, the crowd had a good attitude, booed at the end of the game, especially Castro. Fans have to understand that Luís Castro did not come to start in the Brazilian Championship, to go far in the Copa do Brasil, he came to build a model, which John Textor back there called Botafogo Way. This guy has the know-how, he knows how to do it, he built in Porto, he made players who brought in money, he became almost hegemonic. Textor wants this guy to teach him how to set up world class CT, how to work organization chart and base methodology to create player and be sustainable, not having to sign check for reinforcements every window. The process is just beginning, he is also a coach, the project is broader. It is not this sequence of results that will make Castro fall. The flagship was never the Copa do Brasil, it has to be the smooth maintenance in the Brazilian. This he is managing to deliver. If you rely on embezzlement, it’s fair. Fans have to be calm and understand the project, the medium term. It’s planting things today that other teams planted back there – opined Henrique Fernandes.

For the commentator, Luís Castro suffers from the amount of embezzlement, but is not threatened in office.

– The fans don’t understand the process, that they don’t have so many choices, they don’t have the cast available. He worked in a restricted window, the guys who brought more weight and are available are Cuesta and Tchê Tchê, Gustavo Sauer coming back, Victor Sá injured. He can’t train Botafogo that was set up for him. That’s why he appears dissatisfied, but shows understanding. He knows that if he beats Flamengo again, the fan will go to his side. He has the full trust of the board, the work is much broader, what he cannot do is fall. If he keeps up, the Textor is fine, as long as he keeps helping off the field,” he explained.