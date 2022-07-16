Congress also enacts PEC to restrict access to the STJ

Photo: TV Senado via YouTube

The presence of the president of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) at the PEC kamikaze enactment ceremony this Thursday (14) was not a surprise – the National Congress also enacted a constitutional amendment that should restrict the submission of appeals to the higher court.

The text of the so-called “PEC of Relevance” says that, in order to present appeals to the court, there will now be a need to present “necessarily the relevance of infraconstitutional federal law issues in the case of criminal actions, administrative improbity actions, actions whose value exceeds five hundred minimum wages and actions that can generate ineligibilityas well as in other cases provided for by law.

The Law also obliges a qualified majority of 2/3 of the ministers not to hear an appeal – that is, to stop judging it – for this reason.. Among the classes, this would be the vote of 3 out of 5 ministers; in sections, the vote of 7 out of 10 ministers.

“The approval of the PEC contributes to the mission of the court and to the better functioning of the entire justice system, as it allows the STJ to more effectively exercise its true role of signing legal theses to pacify the understanding of federal laws”the minister wrote in a statement distributed by the STJ. “The approval of the PEC reached the best interests of the judiciary, democratic institutions and the citizenry.”

