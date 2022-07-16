Contrary to homicides, deaths from revolvers and pistols grow – 07/15/2022

This is the online version for this Friday’s edition (7/15) of the Pra Beginr o Dia newsletter, its summary with the main news of the day. To receive this and other newsletters directly to your email, register here. UOL subscribers can still receive ten exclusive newsletters every week.

Last year, the total number of homicides in Brazil dropped by 13% (41,354, against 47,680 in 2020), but the number of deaths from hand-held firearms (revolvers, pistols and garruchas) grew 24.5%. It went from 3,118 to 3,878. Deaths from all other means of aggression have declined. The data were collected by Carlos Madeiro in the SIM (Mortality Information System), of the Ministry of Health.

******************

ELECTORAL RUN

The release of R$ 41.2 billion is already being released to increase Auxílio Brasil, create aid for truck drivers and other measures. Bolsonaro, who can benefit in the election, gained a platform in the promulgation of the PEC of aid by Congress, with the right to speak. Before, she said that she is not a voter. Leonardo Sakamoto saw a miracle: the Holy Election converted Bolsonaro, who preached that aid generates bums.

……………………..

A kind of “seesaw” in the economy is expected as an effect of the injection of R$ 41.2 billion in the economy – inflation falls this year and rises next year; GDP grows more now and less later.

……………………..

Bolsonaro’s fixed idea was echoed by the defense minister, who once again questioned the security of electronic voting machines and proposed holding a “parallel vote”, with paper ballots, for tests on election day.

……………………..

Without citing the Ministry of Defense, the TSE announced that it will submit the latest model of the electronic voting machine to security tests – one of the “essential recommendations” made by Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira during a hearing in the Senate.

……………………..

Using Kenya as an example, Madeleine Lacsko says that the problem is the erosion of the institutions’ credibility. Once it is installed, it is possible to create doubts about any voting system.

……………………..

At the UOL InterviewDoria said that Bolsonaro plans to postpone the elections by encouraging violence: “A sick person”.

……………………..

THE NUMBER

62%

It is the proportion of votes for Lula among voters in Bahia, according to a Quaest survey. Bolsonaro has 19%.

……………………..

Hate crime X self-defense: versions for the murder of PT member Marcelo Arruda by a bolsonarista. Even before the crime, the Federal Police had decided to look for the state security secretariats to reinforce protection for presidential candidates.

******************

BRAZIL ON CANVAS

Mozzarella with starch: Brazilians make homemade mixture to save cheese.

******************

FUELS

Congress overrode Bolsonaro’s veto on state compensation for losses with ICMS about fuels.

******************

CRIME WORLD

Pix Vulture: scam promises to pay BRL 500 on the spot for those who invest BRL 50.

******************

BLOCKS ON THE STREET

Saying they were abandoned by the São Paulo City Hall, Carnival groups published a manifesto and said they would keep the parades that were scheduled for tomorrow and Sunday. The Municipal Secretary of Culture could not find sponsors – and tried to cancel the events.

******************

TO KEEP AN EYE

The target is the sky, with the Moon and Saturn together: how to see it today (if it’s not cloudy, from anywhere in Brazil).

******************

IN THE CLIMATE CRISIS NEWSLETTER

An analysis of how the change of government in the United Kingdom can serve as a pretext to scuttle Britain’s ambitious climate plans is among the topics of the week. Another highlight is the content of two new reports by the greatest scientific authority on the topic of biodiversity, the IPBES (Intergovernmental Platform for Science Policies on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services), which warns of the risk of disappearance of wildlife. Do you want to receive the newsletter on Thursdays? Sign up.

******************

IN THE NEWSLETTER ON YOUR SCREEN

the debut of Elvis, biopic of the king of rock, is the highlight of this week’s issue. In addition to the film, which addresses Elvis Presley’s relationship with black people and the black origin of rock, the bulletin indicates other works that help to understand the context of the time. To receive tips from the big screen and the small screen every Thursday, just sign up.

******************

BALL WORLD

Jandrei was the hero of São Paulo in the penalty shootout against Palmeiras in the Copa do Brasil Image: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF

São Paulo eliminated Palmeiras and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. They lost 2-1 in regulation time, but took it on penalties (thanks, says Juca Kfouri, to São Andrei).

……………………..

América-MG passed Botafogo (2-0 in yesterday’s game) and managed to reach the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

……………………..

PSG starts the season with a revamp in progress and new additions to the team.

……………………..

The results of the round.

******************

AROUND THE WORLD

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi Image: REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Mario Draghi has submitted his resignation as Prime Minister of Italy, but the country’s president does not want to leave.

……………………..

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former US President Donald Trump, has died. She was 73 years old.

……………………..

After fleeing the country, the president of Sri Lanka resigned. By email.

******************

INVASION OF UKRAINE

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for the creation of a “special tribunal” to prosecute war crimes committed by Russia.

******************

WORLD OF MUSIC

Praises, crying and good humor: how Simone has reacted to the fights with Simaria.

******************

LIVE WELL

How prejudice harms health care for transgender people.

……………………..

Monkeypox: three doctors in São Paulo report an exponential increase in cases.

……………………..

With intense pain, fever and skin lesions, an economist discovered he had monkeypox.