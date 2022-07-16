Corinthians and Argentinos Juniors do not agree, and the outcome by Fausto Vera is for next week

Timão tries to reinforce Argentine football in this window

O Corinthians has been finding obstacles to sign the Argentine midfielder Fausto Vera, 22, from Argentinos Juniors.

The entire week was spent negotiating between the clubs, but so far, without success. The problem is in the amount to be paid. for what the ESPN can ascertain, the distance between the proposal made by Timão and the request of the Argentine club is not great, but the advances stopped happening.

Initially, the Argentines stipulated the value of Vera in 6 million euros (R$ 32 million at current exchange rates). The last talks had a ceiling of 4 million euros (R$ 21.8 million)but Timão tries to close for less and in installments.

The last few days have been intense conversations. According to the investigation of ESPN, on Thursday there were almost 7 hours of negotiations, between meetings in Brazil and Argentina. This Friday, new talks and no progress. Business parked. The curious thing is that the clubs have barely talked to each other so far.

An international businessman, who is here in Brazil, represents Corinthians in conversations, while the player’s agent is in Argentina and talks to Argentinos Juniors.

Negotiations will resume as of Monday and the possibility of Corinthians officials traveling to Argentina in order to strengthen their relationship with Vera’s club is not ruled out and, with that, try to persuade the officials there to close a deal within of the alvinegro financial limits.

Fausto Vera plays as the first midfielder, was present at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, and was observed by the club’s CIFUT (Football Intelligence Center). Its main characteristics are strong marking, good long passes and mid-range shooting. In the current season, he has 25 games, three goals and three assists..