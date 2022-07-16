Corinthians beats Flamengo and is about to announce another great reinforcement for the season

With the transfer window about to open, Corinthians continues to move in search of new reinforcements, with the aim of strengthening Vítor Pereira’s squad and managing to consolidate the dispute of three competitions at the same time.

A few weeks ago, the club made official the arrival of forward Yuri Alberto, who had been standing out with the colors of Zenit. The top scorer, however, may not be the only name to reinforce Timão in the current transfer window.

That’s because, according to André Hernan, the club also advanced by hiring Argentine midfielder Fausto Vera, from Argentinos Juniors. The journalist guarantees that the negotiation is going well and that Timão is already discussing the values. Vera who, according to Gazeta, is also of interest to Flamengo, despite the carioca team not having made big moves.

Vera is considered one of the main promises of Argentine football

Fausto Vera is 22 years old and has played 25 games this season, with three goals and three assists. He who was revealed by Argentinos himself, having debuted professionally in 2019, playing 6 matches.

The player also has several matches for Argentina’s youth teams, having played in the 2020 Olympics, the 2019 Under-20 World Cup, the 2019 South American Under-20 Championship, and also the South American Under-17, in 2017.