Corinthians finalizes preparation for duel against Cear in Brazilian; see possible escalation

Two days after qualifying in the Copa do Brasil, Corinthians ended its preparation to face the Ceará team. Timão will visit the Fortaleza team this Saturday, at 9 pm, at Arena Castelão, for the Brazilian Championship.

On the morning of this Friday, after the warm-up, Vítor Pereira’s team did a pass and ball possession activity in a reduced field. The players also repeated shots on goal.

The alvinegro cast travels to Fortaleza this Friday afternoon. The club informed that the group of the Portuguese coach will remain concentrated until the departure for the game.

Corinthians, it is worth remembering, no longer discloses the list of related parties. Therefore, it is not yet possible to know all the names that will or will not be available. But a probable lineup has: Cassius; Bruno Méndez (Rafael Ramos), Gil (Robert Renan), Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Roni and Adson; Mosquito, Guedes and Piton.

The Parque São Jorge team is runner-up in the Brasileirão, with 29 points. Timão has one point less than Palmeiras, leader of the competition. The rival enters the field on Monday, at 20h, against Cuiabá. Therefore, a victory for Timão allows the team to stay at the top of the table until the end of the round.

