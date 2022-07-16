Corinthians fined by STJD for using flags in game against Cuiab

This Friday, Corinthians was fined by the Fifth Disciplinary Commission of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) for the use of fans’ flags in the duel against Cuiabá. The decision can be appealed.

The STJD imposed a fine of BRL 5,000 on both Corinthians and Cuiabá for the same reason. The duel between the teams took place on June 7. In the summary of the duel, the referee found that he stopped the match for two minutes and forty seconds in the second half so that the flags of the Timão crowd were turned off.

Lawyer João Zanforlin spoke in defense of Corinthians. The professional stated that the club “has a history, but the last judgment in article 213 took place on January 24 and was acquitted… The club has been working to avoid this. In the game against São Paulo, a fan used a flare and he was identified. Corinthians suspended this fan and he lost the right to buy tickets for the games”, said

“This identified fan is suspended until the end of the championship. Corinthians is confirming that there was really this use of flags, but the club has been doing awareness work and that this is taken into account in the application of the fine”, he added.

The auditor José Maria Philomeno accepted the complaint by the STJD Attorney’s Office. According to him: “I understand that the flags conform to article 13-A, item VII, of the fan statute. I disqualify for article 191, item I, of the CBJD and, considering the severity of the three-minute stoppage of the match, I apply R $5K for each team.”

It is worth noting that, in the same hearing, the STJD also punished the athlete Valdívia. He will serve a one-match suspension. The player, in stoppage time in the second half, gave Mantuan a cart from behind. After the VAR check, the Cuiabá athlete, who initially received a yellow card, was sent off.

