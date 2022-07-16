Corinthians leads the ranking of the largest supporter program in Brazilian football; see the list

Corinthians has become the football team with the highest number of supporters in Brazilian football. Timão reached the mark of 154,194 members, surpassing Atlético Mineiro, which led the ranking.

The data were published by the newspaper The globe. The Minas Gerais team is the second club with the most supporters, with 125,377, with almost 30,000 supporters away from Corinthians. Internacional, with 81,812 supporters, Palmeiras, with 76,719 members and Flamengo, with 71,542 members, complete the list of the five largest loyalty programs in Brazilian football.

The Fiel Torcedor program had an exponential growth in members this season. It is worth remembering that during the pandemic there were no fans in the stadiums, which made many members leave the program, or become delinquent. Corinthians reached 18,000 in mid-2021.

This year, the number of members quadrupled. In April, during Libertadores, Corinthians surpassed the mark of 100 thousand members. Three months later, the team becomes the leader of associates in Brazil. Timão’s board worked with the hypothesis of a growth in adhesions this year, with the prospect of contesting tournaments and the arrival of new players.

Supporter-Partner Ranking among Brazilian teams

Corinthians – 154,194 fans Atlético Mineiro – 125,377 fans Internacional – 81,812 fans Palmeiras – 76,719 fans Flamengo – 71,542 fans

