Corinthians travels with 24 players to face Cear; see names

Corinthians traveled to Fortaleza this Friday, right after training at CT Joaquim Grava, to face Ceará, at 9 pm on Saturday. The delegation, led by coach Vítor Pereira, has 24 players listed for the duel.

Among the main absences, some previously known stand out. Despite being normally integrated into training, right-back Fagner and midfielders Willian and Maycon did not travel to the Northeast. In addition to them, Renato Augusto, Júnior Moraes and Luan are still delivered to the medical department and are not available to the technical committee.

The main novelty is the return of the steering wheel Victor Cantillo. The Colombian was out of the match against Santos, last Wednesday, when he was still in the process of transitioning to the field. The club gave no further information on his physical condition at that point.

Corinthians and Ceará will face off this Saturday in what could be a very important game for Vítor Pereira’s team in this edition of the Brazilian Championship. If they emerge victorious at Arena Castelão, Timão overtakes Palmeiras and assumes the partial leadership of the national competition after 17 rounds.

goalkeepers : Cassio, Carlos Miguel and Matheus Donelli

: Cassio, Carlos Miguel and Matheus Donelli sides : Rafael Ramos, Bruno Melo, Fábio Santos and Lucas Piton

: Rafael Ramos, Bruno Melo, Fábio Santos and Lucas Piton defenders : Gil, Bruno Méndez, Raul Gustavo, Robson Bambu and Robert Renan

: Gil, Bruno Méndez, Raul Gustavo, Robson Bambu and Robert Renan Socks : Matheus Araújo, Biro, Giuliano, Du Queiroz, Cantillo, Xavier and Roni

: Matheus Araújo, Biro, Giuliano, Du Queiroz, Cantillo, Xavier and Roni attackers: Giovane, Róger Guedes, Mosquito, Adson and Wesley

