Corinthians visits Cear seeking to regain leadership of the Brasileiro; know everything

Corinthians returns to the field for the Brazilian Championship this Saturday night. At 21:00, the alvinegra team faces Ceará, at Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza, seeking to return to the leadership of the competition.
So far, Timão is second in the tournament leaderboard, with 29 points in 16 games played. Palmeiras is in the lead, with just one point more.
So that you, the fan, know everything about the game, the My Helm detailed the match below. Check out!
The holders
Corinthians, it is worth mentioning, did not disclose to the public the list of related parties for the confrontation at the request of coach Vítor Pereira. The measure became common in the team’s last commitments. Despite this, it was possible to identify the 24 players who landed in Fortaleza – see here
A likely lineup includes: Cassius; Bruno Méndez (Rafael Ramos), Gil (Robert Renan), Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Roni and Adson; Lucas Piton, Gustavo Silva and Róger Guedes.
Arbitration
Leandro Pedro Vuaden was selected by the CBF to lead the refereeing team in tonight’s game. The referee will be assisted by Rafael da Silva Alves and Tiago Augusto Kappes Diel at the flags. The video referee (VAR) will be in charge of Pablo Ramon Gonçalves Pinheiro.
Streaming
The match will be shown twice, both on closed TV – by Grupo Globo. It will be televised by Premiere, which works in pay per view. The subscription channel, SporTV, also broadcasts the duel.
There is also the possibility of following the game in real time. My Helm. Here, play by play starts an hour before the ball rolls, at 8 pm, and fans have access to all the match information.
Check out the upcoming Corinthians games
|Date
|Confrontation
|Competition
|16 July,
Sat, 21:00
|Ceará x Corinthians
Broadcast: SporTV and Premiere
|Brazilian
|20 Jul,
Wed, 21:30
|Corinthians vs Coritiba
Broadcast: Globo and Premiere
|Brazilian
|24 July,
Sun, 18:00
|Atletico MG vs Corinthians
Broadcast: Premiere
|Brazilian
|30 July,
Sat, 19:00
|Corinthians vs Botafogo
Broadcast: Premiere
|Brazilian
|02 Aug,
Tue, 21:30
|Corinthians vs Flamengo
Broadcast: SBT and Conmebol TV
|Liberators
|06 Aug,
Sat, 19:00
|Avai vs Corinthians
Broadcast: Premiere
|Brazilian
|09 Aug,
Tue, 21:30
|Flamengo x Corinthians
Broadcast: SBT and Conmebol TV
|Liberators
|13 Aug,
Sat, 19:00
|Corinthians vs Palmeiras
Broadcast: Premiere
|Brazilian
|20 Aug,
Sat, 19:00
|Fortaleza x Corinthians
Broadcast: Premiere
|Brazilian
|27 Aug,
Sat, 20:30
|Corinthians vs Red Bull Bragantino
Broadcast: Premiere
|Brazilian
See more at: Corinthians x Cear and Campeonato Brasileiro.